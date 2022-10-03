FIFA 23 FUT: Best Formations and Tactics

Just like its previous titles, FIFA 23 offers you to customize your Ultimate Team Formation just the way you want. Picking the best formation in FIFA 23 FUT is a really tough decision to make that will decide the outcome of your Ultimate Team games so you can’t afford to make mistakes.

This guide however will help you in picking the best FUT formations and tactics in FIFA23 and how you should set them up.

The formation of your team in FIFA 23 depends on the playstyle you prefer. We have listed a few of the Meta FUT formations that you can use while figuring out your play style.

Apart from that, we will also talk about Custom Tactics for these formations which you can imply accordingly in your games.

4-1-2-1-2 narrow formation

This narrow formation in FIFA 23 FUT offers high flexibility between your team players at both ends of the pitch alongside giving your multiple attacking positions and also making it hard for your opponents to gain proper spacing.

The only downside of this is that if you are to commit of pure offense, you will have to commit more players upfront leaving multiple holes in your defense.

4-1-2-1-2 custom tactics

These are the best tactics for the 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow Formation:

Defense

Defensive Style : Balanced

: Balanced Width : 40

: 40 Depth: 50

Offense

Build up Play : Balanced

: Balanced Chance Creation : Forward Runs

: Forward Runs Width : 40

: 40 Players In Box : 70

: 70 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Player Instructions

LB and RB : Stay Back while attacking and play to intercept

and : Stay Back while attacking and play to intercept CDM : stay back while attacking and cover center

: stay back while attacking and cover center CM : Get Forward and get into the box for crosses

: Get Forward and get into the box for crosses CAM : Forward Play

: Forward Play ST: Stay Forward and flank

4-2-3-1 formation

This formation is ideal for a balanced playstyle offering offensive position from either the left or right side of the pitch while covering the center for passing and defending against opponents

The only downside is that this formation is heavily focused in the middle making it a bit vulnerable from the sides.

4-2-3-1 custom tactics

These are the best custom tactics for 4-2-3-1 formation:

Defense

Defensive Style : Balanced

: Balanced Width : 35

: 35 Depth: 55

Offense

Build Up Play : Direct Passing

: Direct Passing Width : 40

: 40 Players in Box : 70

: 70 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Player Instructions

LB and RB : Stay back while attacking

and : Stay back while attacking CDM : Both cover the center, while one stays back while attacking and balanced on the other

: Both cover the center, while one stays back while attacking and balanced on the other CAM : Stay forward and get into the box for crosses

: Stay forward and get into the box for crosses ST: Stay Forward and Flank

4-4-2 formation

This formation comes with a balanced playstyle of both attacking and defending from all sides and will be your go-to formation if you are new to FIFA 23.

This formation has particularly no weaknesses, you just have to time your offense right if you are to score any goals.

4-4-2 custom tactics

These are the best custom tactics for 4-4-2 formation:

Defense

Defensive Style : Balanced

: Balanced Width : 40

: 40 Depth: 50

Offense

Build Up Play : Balanced

: Balanced Chance Creation : Balanced

: Balanced Width : 50

: 50 Players In Box : 50

: 50 Corners and Free Kicks: 2 bars

Player Instructions