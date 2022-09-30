SBC requires players to build a squad under specific criteria and participate in challenges that help them earn player packs that reward them with the top players. In this guide, we’ll shed light on the Around the World SBC in FIFA 23 and how players can solve it effectively.

Around The World is one of the squad building challenges under the Hybrid Nations category in FIFA 23 that players can opt for, and to your luck, it offers a Rare Mega Pack.

These challenges are some of the easiest ways to get your hands on a player you have wanted for a long time.

Around The World SBC Requirements

The following are Around The World squad building challenge requirements players must fulfill to complete the task in FIFA 23.

Nationalities: Exactly 10

Exactly 10 RARE Players: Min 8

Min 8 Squad Rating : Min 81

: Min 81 Chemistry Points Per Player: Min 2

Min 2 Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

Min 24 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Approximate Cost: 8,900 to 10,200 FUT

FIFA 23 Around The World SBC Solution

Around the World, SBC requires its players to have a total of 11 players with ten nationalities and at least two chemistry points.

The best way to go about these requirements is to choose players from the same league; that way, you’ll have the required chemistry points.

You’ll be allowed to have at least two players of the same nationalities, so that’s a breather you can take. We recommend you fill your slots with as many rare players as possible, and the rest can be filled with common or cheaper cards.

Even though the price for Around The World is pricier, players can lower it by winning some players through Transfer Market bids.

Regardless of the chocies you make, investing in this Rare Mega Pack is 100% worth it as it can grant you top rare cards for your ultimate team.

Below is our team formation for Around The World SBC alongside their nationalities.