FIFA 22 Best Young Wingers Guide

FIFA 22 is all about having the best players in your team at every position on the field. Whether they be the up-and-coming young stars or experienced players. We will be showing you FIFA 22 Best Young Wingers in this guide.
We will be discussing the best young Left Wingers, Right-Wingers, Left Midfielders, and Right Midfielders that you should consider including in your team.
Wingers are one of the most crucial players in your team that allow you to expand further on the pitch and allow the attackers or LB/RB to get behind the opponent’s defense.
The main focus of the winger is to make space on the wings, run at the opponent’s defense, and cross the ball in the D area for the attacker to head the ball into the goal.
When you begin the career mode in FIFA 22, you are not financially stable enough to buy the most expensive Football Stars that play in the Winger positions.
Instead, you need to invest your money in the younger talents that are cheap in price and prove best for your team in the future.
Below is the list of Best Young Stars that play in the Winger position on the pitch:
Top 10 Young Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|1
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|80
|90
|2
|Anssumane Fati
|FC Barcelona
|76
|90
|3
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|82
|89
|4
|Mason Greenwood
|Man Utd
|78
|89
|5
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|79
|89
|6
|Takefusa Kubo
|RCD Mallorca
|75
|88
|7
|Rodrygo Silva de Goes
|Real Madrid
|79
|88
|8
|Jeremy Doku
|Stade Rennais
|77
|88
|9
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|80
|88
|10
|Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva
|Arsenal
|76
|88
Best Young Left Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|1
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|80
|90
|2
|Anssumane Fati
|FC Barcelona
|76
|90
|3
|Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva
|Arsenal
|76
|88
|4
|Rayan Cherki
|Olympique de Marseille
|73
|88
|5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Chelsea
|77
|87
|6
|Thiago Almada
|Velez Sarsfield
|74
|86
|7
|Pedro De la Vega
|Lanus
|74
|86
|8
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Club Brugge
|75
|85
|9
|Alan Velasco
|Independiente
|73
|85
|10
|Octavian Popescu
|FCSB
|70
|85
Best Young Right-Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|1
|Rodrygo Silva de Goes
|Real Madrid
|79
|88
|2
|Jeremy Doku
|Stade Rennais
|77
|88
|3
|Rayan Cherki
|Olympique de Marseille
|73
|88
|4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Chelsea
|77
|87
|5
|Harvey Elliot
|Liverpool
|73
|87
|6
|Kayky
|Man City
|66
|87
|7
|Thiago Almada
|Velez Sarsfield
|74
|86
|8
|Pedro De la Vega
|Lanus
|74
|86
|9
|Octavian Popescu
|FCSB
|70
|85
|10
|Gonzalo Plata
|Real Vallodolid
|74
|84
Best Young Left Midfielders
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|1
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|82
|89
|2
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|79
|89
|3
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|80
|88
|4
|Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva
|Arsenal
|76
|88
|5
|Nuno Alexandre Tavares Mendes
|PSG
|78
|88
|6
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|76
|88
|7
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|RB Leipzig
|77
|87
|8
|Giovanni Reyna
|Borussia Dortmund
|77
|87
|9
|Adam Hlozek
|Sparta Praha
|78
|87
|10
|Christos Tzolis
|Norwich City
|74
|87
Best Young Right Midfielders
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|1
|Mason Greenwood
|Man Utd
|78
|89
|2
|Takefusa Kubo
|RCD Mallorca
|75
|88
|3
|Jeremy Doku
|Stade Rennais
|77
|88
|4
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|80
|88
|5
|Noni Madueke
|Stade Rennais
|77
|88
|6
|Giovanni Reyna
|Borussia Dortmund
|77
|87
|7
|Adam Hlozek
|Sparta Praha
|78
|87
|8
|Christos Tzolis
|Norwich City
|74
|87
|9
|Pedro De la Vega
|Lanus
|74
|86
|10
|Bryan Gil Salvatierra
|Tottenham Hotspurs
|76
|86
These are all of the best young wingers that play on the LW, RW, LM, RM positions in FIFA 22. You can check more of our Best Young Attackers, Defenders, or Goalkeepers guides on our website.