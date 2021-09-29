FIFA 22 Best Young Wingers Guide

FIFA 22 is all about having the best players in your team at every position on the field. Whether they be the up-and-coming young stars or experienced players. We will be showing you FIFA 22 Best Young Wingers in this guide.

FIFA 22 Best Young Wingers

We will be discussing the best young Left Wingers, Right-Wingers, Left Midfielders, and Right Midfielders that you should consider including in your team.

Wingers are one of the most crucial players in your team that allow you to expand further on the pitch and allow the attackers or LB/RB to get behind the opponent’s defense.

The main focus of the winger is to make space on the wings, run at the opponent’s defense, and cross the ball in the D area for the attacker to head the ball into the goal.

When you begin the career mode in FIFA 22, you are not financially stable enough to buy the most expensive Football Stars that play in the Winger positions.

Instead, you need to invest your money in the younger talents that are cheap in price and prove best for your team in the future.

Below is the list of Best Young Stars that play in the Winger position on the pitch:

Top 10 Young Wingers

Rank Player Club OVR POT 1 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 80 90 2 Anssumane Fati FC Barcelona 76 90 3 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 82 89 4 Mason Greenwood Man Utd 78 89 5 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund 79 89 6 Takefusa Kubo RCD Mallorca 75 88 7 Rodrygo Silva de Goes Real Madrid 79 88 8 Jeremy Doku Stade Rennais 77 88 9 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 80 88 10 Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva Arsenal 76 88

Best Young Left Wingers

Rank Player Club OVR POT 1 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 80 90 2 Anssumane Fati FC Barcelona 76 90 3 Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva Arsenal 76 88 4 Rayan Cherki Olympique de Marseille 73 88 5 Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 77 87 6 Thiago Almada Velez Sarsfield 74 86 7 Pedro De la Vega Lanus 74 86 8 Charles De Ketelaere Club Brugge 75 85 9 Alan Velasco Independiente 73 85 10 Octavian Popescu FCSB 70 85

Best Young Right-Wingers

Rank Player Club OVR POT 1 Rodrygo Silva de Goes Real Madrid 79 88 2 Jeremy Doku Stade Rennais 77 88 3 Rayan Cherki Olympique de Marseille 73 88 4 Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 77 87 5 Harvey Elliot Liverpool 73 87 6 Kayky Man City 66 87 7 Thiago Almada Velez Sarsfield 74 86 8 Pedro De la Vega Lanus 74 86 9 Octavian Popescu FCSB 70 85 10 Gonzalo Plata Real Vallodolid 74 84

Best Young Left Midfielders

Rank Player Club OVR POT 1 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 82 89 2 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund 79 89 3 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 80 88 4 Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva Arsenal 76 88 5 Nuno Alexandre Tavares Mendes PSG 78 88 6 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 76 88 7 Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig 77 87 8 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund 77 87 9 Adam Hlozek Sparta Praha 78 87 10 Christos Tzolis Norwich City 74 87

Best Young Right Midfielders

Rank Player Club OVR POT 1 Mason Greenwood Man Utd 78 89 2 Takefusa Kubo RCD Mallorca 75 88 3 Jeremy Doku Stade Rennais 77 88 4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 80 88 5 Noni Madueke Stade Rennais 77 88 6 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund 77 87 7 Adam Hlozek Sparta Praha 78 87 8 Christos Tzolis Norwich City 74 87 9 Pedro De la Vega Lanus 74 86 10 Bryan Gil Salvatierra Tottenham Hotspurs 76 86

These are all of the best young wingers that play on the LW, RW, LM, RM positions in FIFA 22.