FIFA 22 Best Women Players Guide

The women’s team is back and more ready than ever for FIFA 22. Let’s take a look at the ratings of some of the best women players in the world and help you field the best women’s team in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Best Women Players

In FIFA 22 Best Women Players table, we have the Names of our players, Nationality, Position on the field, and Rating. Later on, we will pick some names of the girls and introduce them. What is their specialty, and why should you pick them for your team?

Let’s get started!

Name Country Position Rating Vivianne Miedema Netherlands ST 92 Lucy Bronze England RB 92 Wendie Renard France CB 92 Samantha Kerr Australia ST 91 Amandine Henry France CDM 90 Dzsenifer Marozsan Germany CM 90 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway RW 90 Tobin Heath USA RW 90 Megan Rapinoe USA LW 90 Alex Morgan USA ST 90 Julie Ertz USA CM 89 Eugenie Le Sommer France ST 89 Lieke Martens Netherlands LW 89 Christine Sinclair Canada ST 89 Fran Kirby England CAM 88 Alexandra Popp Germany ST 88 Becky Sauerbrunn USA CB 88 Jenni Hermoso Spain CAM 87 Amel Majri France LB 87 Kim Little Scotland CAM 87 Lindsey Horan USA CAM 87 Sara Dabritz Germany CM 87

For FIFA 22 we have a bit of a three-way tie! Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze and Wendie Renard reign the leaderboard with an impressive 92 rating.

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal and Netherland’s superstar Striker, is known to be one of the greatest forward attackers in the game. With an impressive 61 goals and 68 appearances in her repertoire, count on her to carry you to victory.

Lucy Bronze is an equally talented RB. She has won 9 trophies over the course of just 3 seasons! Lucy has made 82 appearances scored 9 goals. She is definitely a reliable pick for your team.

Now let’s talk about a French CB player, Wendie Renard. She has appeared in 247 matches and scored 83 goals in total. It is an impressive number after adding into account the 14 league wins and 28 goals.

Moving on from the wonder trio, Samantha Kerr is rated as 91. This Australian forward striker has retained the title of the all-time top goal scorer. She has scored 21 goals in 22 games, winning the Golden Boot in 3 separate leagues.

Now let’s wrap this up with Amandine Henry. She is a defensive midfielder who has been the captain of the French women’s national team since 2017. Despite her role as a defender, she has prevailed on the score sheet and provides consistent assists.

Just from reading this little introduction, you can gauge the talent of these women. In Fifa 22, you can pick and choose from this roster as you please, harmonizing and creating your star women’s team.