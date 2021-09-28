FIFA 22 Best Strikers Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about the Best Strikers available in FIFA 22. Having decent Strikers allows your FIFA Ultimate Team to score at crucial moments and turn the tables on a losing game. Our list will comprise of the Best Strikers in-game based on their overall rating and strength as well as passing skills.

FIFA 22 Best Strikers

Having a good striker is the key to a team’s success in FIFA 22 and that’s why strong teams have league leading strikers. We will be listing some of the very best Strikers and Center Forwards in FIFA 22 below so that you can pick the best ones for your FIFA Ultimate Team according to your playstyle.

These lists will be made based on the overall rating of the Striker as well as how high their overall rating is and what kind of stats they have.

Best Strikers

Rank Name Club Overall Rating 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayum Munchen 92 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 91 3 Kylian Mbappe Paris-Saint Germain 91 4 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 90 5 Luis Suarez Atletico De Madrid 88 6 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 88 7 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 88 8 Sergio Agüero FC Barcelona 87 9 Ciro Immobile Latium 87 10 Gerard Moreno Balagueró Villarreal CF 86 11 Jamie Vardy Leichester City 86 12 Marcos Llorente Atletico De Madrid 86 13 Edinson Cavani Manchester United 85 14 Aubameyang Arsenal 85 15 Antoine Griezmann Atletico De Madrid 85 16 Lautaro Martínez Inter 85 17 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 85 18 Zlatan Ibrahimović Milan 84 19 Iago Aspas Juncal Rc Celta de Vigo 84 20 Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco 84

These are the 20 best Strikers in FIFA 22 with the highest passing and kicking stats. Robert Lewandowski is the highest rated Striker with an overall rating of 92, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with an overall rating of 91.

Best Center Forwards

Rank Name Club Overall Rating 1 Lionel Messi Paris-Saint Germain 93 2 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 89 3 Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 89 4 Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio 87 5 Jadon Sancho Manchester United 87 6 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 86 7 Alejandro Gómez Sevilla FC 85 8 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85 9 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 85 10 Memphis Depay Fc Barcelona 85 11 Dries Mertens Napoli 84 12 Luis Alberto Romero Alconchel Latium 84 13 Dušan Tadić Ajax 84 84 14 Josip Iličić Bergamo Calcio 84 15 Kai Havertz Chelsea 84 16 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Roma FC 83 17 Kevin Volland AS Monaco 83 18 João Félix Sequeira Atletico De Madrid 83 19 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 82 20 Thorgan Hazard Borussia Dortmund 82

We’ve also listed some of the best Center Forwards in FIFA 22 as their role is almost similar to that of a Striker. The best Center Forward in FIFA 22 is Lionel Messi, with an overall rating of 93.

Players from almost all clubs have been included in these lists, so you are sure to find someone who handles according to your playstyle and pace.