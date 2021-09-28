FIFA 22 Best Strikers Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about the Best Strikers available in FIFA 22. Having decent Strikers allows your FIFA Ultimate Team to score at crucial moments and turn the tables on a losing game. Our list will comprise of the Best Strikers in-game based on their overall rating and strength as well as passing skills.
FIFA 22 Best Strikers
Having a good striker is the key to a team’s success in FIFA 22 and that’s why strong teams have league leading strikers. We will be listing some of the very best Strikers and Center Forwards in FIFA 22 below so that you can pick the best ones for your FIFA Ultimate Team according to your playstyle.
These lists will be made based on the overall rating of the Striker as well as how high their overall rating is and what kind of stats they have.
Best Strikers
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Overall Rating
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayum Munchen
|92
|2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|91
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris-Saint Germain
|91
|4
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|90
|5
|Luis Suarez
|Atletico De Madrid
|88
|6
|Romelu Lukaku
|Chelsea
|88
|7
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|88
|8
|Sergio Agüero
|FC Barcelona
|87
|9
|Ciro Immobile
|Latium
|87
|10
|Gerard Moreno Balagueró
|Villarreal CF
|86
|11
|Jamie Vardy
|Leichester City
|86
|12
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico De Madrid
|86
|13
|Edinson Cavani
|Manchester United
|85
|14
|Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|85
|15
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico De Madrid
|85
|16
|Lautaro Martínez
|Inter
|85
|17
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|85
|18
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|Milan
|84
|19
|Iago Aspas Juncal
|Rc Celta de Vigo
|84
|20
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|AS Monaco
|84
These are the 20 best Strikers in FIFA 22 with the highest passing and kicking stats. Robert Lewandowski is the highest rated Striker with an overall rating of 92, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with an overall rating of 91.
Best Center Forwards
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Overall Rating
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Paris-Saint Germain
|93
|2
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|89
|3
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|4
|Paulo Dybala
|Piemonte Calcio
|87
|5
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|87
|6
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|86
|7
|Alejandro Gómez
|Sevilla FC
|85
|8
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|9
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|85
|10
|Memphis Depay
|Fc Barcelona
|85
|11
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|84
|12
|Luis Alberto Romero Alconchel
|Latium
|84
|13
|Dušan Tadić
|Ajax 84
|84
|14
|Josip Iličić
|Bergamo Calcio
|84
|15
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|84
|16
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|Roma FC
|83
|17
|Kevin Volland
|AS Monaco
|83
|18
|João Félix Sequeira
|Atletico De Madrid
|83
|19
|Wilfried Zaha
|Crystal Palace
|82
|20
|Thorgan Hazard
|Borussia Dortmund
|82
We’ve also listed some of the best Center Forwards in FIFA 22 as their role is almost similar to that of a Striker. The best Center Forward in FIFA 22 is Lionel Messi, with an overall rating of 93.
Players from almost all clubs have been included in these lists, so you are sure to find someone who handles according to your playstyle and pace.