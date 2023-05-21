FIFA 21 Division Rivals Rewards Guide

If you’ve been keeping up with the features of FIFA 21, then you must be waiting for the Division Rivals, which is set to take on a big chunk of the Ultimate Team mode along with FUT champions weekend and FUT draft.

So, to explain Division Rivals, we have a complete guide of all the skill ratings, the complete breakdown of all the rewards that are coming out, and the schedule of said rewards. So, let’s get to business!

FIFA 21 Division Rivals Guide

Skill Ratings

The Skill Rating system is the player’s actual skills in the game, and according to those skill ratings, the players in FIFA 21 are placed in different divisions.

There are a total of 10 divisions in FIFA 21’s Division Rivals, which are given below with their required skill ratings:

Division 1: 1,900

Division 2: 1,700

Division 3: 1,500

Division 4: 1,250

Division 5: 1,000

Division 6: 750

Division 7: 550

Division 8: 350

Division 9: 115

Division 10: 0

You will have 40 matches per week, and your skill ratings will be defined as per your performance in those matches.

Now this will also determine your rank for the week. There are 6 ranks, and you will be assigned one, depending on your weekly performance.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Also, keep in mind that ranks are percentage-based, so going to higher division means getting up in the ranks of players, and the percentage will keep on getting narrower.

At the higher ranks, there will be a defined percentage of players in each division, so you will have to get better than those players to secure a place.

Schedule

As we have mentioned earlier, you can play FIFA 21’s Division Rivals mode all week long. The week will start on one Thursday and will end on the next Thursday.

At the end of each week, you will instantly get the skill ratings and rewards for that week. This will be very helpful if you are aiming at earning coins in the game fast.

The time for weekly rewards and weekly data reset is as follows for each region:

12:00 AM PDT

2:00 AM CDT

3:00 AM EDT

8:00 AM BST (UK)

9:00 AM CEST (EU)

5:00 PM AEDT (AUS – next day)

Rewards in Division Rivals

There is a long list of rewards that you can get at each Division Rivals level in FIFA 21, after every week closes.

As we have mentioned before, the first thing you will get is coins, plenty of coins. One more thing that you will get a lot is FUT champions qualification points.

You will also get gold packs in each division rank as well. And when you get promoted from lower rank to an upper rank you will also get a coin bonus promotion reward as well.

Now you will have three ranks in each division and the different rewards will be given on each rank and you will also have options on different reward combos, and you can select one to go.

So, let’s get into the rewards of all the divisions individually:

Division 1

Relegation: 1,800 points

FUT Champions Points (per match): 500 (win), 200 (draw), 100 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1)

80,000 coins

(Option 2): Tradable

1 Ultimate pack

1 Mega pack

(Option 3): Untradable

2 Ultimate packs

2 Mega packs

Rank II

(Option 1)

61,000 coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Ultimate pack

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Ultimate packs

Rank III

(Option 1)

42,000 coins

500 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare players pack

1 Mega pack

500 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare players packs

2 Mega packs

500 Champions Points

Rank IV

2 Premium Gold players packs

250 Champions Points

Rank V

3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Division 2

Promotion: 1,900 points

Relegation: 1,600 points

FUT champions points (per match): 250 (win), 100 (draw), 50 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1)

75,00 coins

750 Champions points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

1 Rare Mega Pack

2 Mega Packs

750 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Mixed Players Packs

2 Rare Mega Packs

4 Mega Packs

750 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

58,000 Coins

500 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

3 Mega Packs

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

500 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

6 Mega Packs

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

500 Champions Points

Rank III

(Option 1):

40,000 Coins

250 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Players Pack

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

250 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Players Packs

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs

250 Champions Points

Rank IV

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Premium Gold Pack

Rank V

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Premium Gold Pack

Division 3

Promotion: 1,700 points

Relegation: 1,400 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 125 (win), 50 (draw), 24 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

70,000 Coins

375 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

2 Rare Mega Packs

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

375 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

4 Rare Mega Packs

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs

375 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

53,000 Coins

250 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Mega Pack

1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

250 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Mega Packs

2 Prime Mixed Players Packs

4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

250 Champions Points

Rank III

(Option 1)

36,000 Coins

125 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Players Pack

1 Rare Gold Pack

125 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Players Packs

2 Rare Gold Packs

125 Champions Points

Rank IV

4,500 Coins

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Rank V

3 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Division 4

Promotion: 1,500 points

Relegation: 1,150 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 80 (win), 32 (draw), 16 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

65,000 Coins

240 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Players Pack

1 Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Mega Pack

240 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Players Packs

2 Prime Gold Players Packs

2 Mega Packs

240 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

50,000 Coins

160 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Players Pack

1 Mega Pack

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

160 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Players Packs

2 Mega Packs

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

160 Champions Points

Rank III

(Option 1):

34,000 Coins

80 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

2 Mega Packs

80 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

4 Mega Packs

80 Champions Points

Rank IV

3,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2 Premium Gold Packs

Rank V

2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Division 5

Promotion: 1,250 points

Relegation: 900 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 65 (win), 26 (draw), 14 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

58,000 Coins

195 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Players Pack

1 Mega Pack

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

195 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Players Pack

2 Mega Pack

4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

195 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

44,000 Coins

130 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Players Pack

1 Mega Pack

130 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Players Packs

2 Mega Packs

130 Champions Points

Rank III

(Option 1):

32,000 Coins

65 Champions Points

(Option 2):

1 Mega Pack

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

65 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Mega Packs

4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

65 Champions Points

Rank IV

3,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2 Gold Packs

Rank V

2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Division 6

Promotion: 1,000 points

Relegation: 650 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 50 (win), 20 (draw), 9 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

52,000 Coins

100 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Mega Pack

1 Rare Gold Pack

100 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Prime Gold Players Packs

2 Mega Packs

2 Rare Gold Packs

100 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

39,000 Coins

50 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

50 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Prime Gold Players Packs

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs

50 Champions Points

Rank III

(Option 1):

27,500 Coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Mega Pack

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Mega Packs

Rank IV

3,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Rank V

1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Division 7

Promotion: 750 points

Relegation: 400 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 40 (win), 16 (draw), 8 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

45,000 Coins

80 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

2 Prime Mixed Players Packs

80 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs

4 Prime Mixed Players Packs

80 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

35,000 Coins

40 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

2 Mega Packs

40 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

4 Mega Packs

40 Champions Points

Rank III

(Option 1):

24,000 Coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Rank IV

3,000 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Gold Pack

Rank V

2 Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Division 8

Promotion: 550 points

Relegation: 150 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 30 (win), 12 (draw), 6 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

40,000 Coins

60 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

60 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs

60 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

30,000 Coins

30 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Rare Gold Pack

30 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Prime Mixed Players Packs

2 Rare Gold Packs

30 Champions Points

Rank III

(Option 1):

20,000 Coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

2 Prime Mixed Players Packs

(Option 3): Untradeable

4 Prime Mixed Players Packs

Rank IV

1,000 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Gold Pack

Rank V

1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Division 9

Promotion: 350 points

Relegation: 0 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 25 (win), 10 (draw), 6 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

34,000 Coins

25 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

2 Consumables Packs

25 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

4 Consumables Packs

25 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

25,000 Coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

1 Consumables Pack

(Option 3): Untradeable

6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

2 Consumables Packs

Rank III

(Option 1):

17,500 Coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Mega Pack

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Mega Packs

Rank IV

2,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Rank V

2 Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Division 10

Promotion: 115 points

Relegation: N/A

FUT Champs points (per match): 20 (win), 8 (draw), 4 (loss)

Rank I

(Option 1):

28,000 Coins

20 Champions Points

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

2 Mixed Players Packs

20 Champions Points

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

2 Prime Mixed Players Pack

4 Mixed Players Packs

20 Champions Points

Rank II

(Option 1):

20,000 Coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

2 Prime Mixed Players Packs

1 Bronze Pack

(Option 3): Untradeable

4 Prime Mixed Players Packs

1 Bronze Pack

Rank III

(Option 1):

15,000 Coins

(Option 2): Tradeable

1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

2 Gold Packs

(Option 3): Untradeable

2 Prime Mixed Players Packs

4 Gold Packs

Rank IV

1,000 Coins

2 Premium Gold Packs

Rank V