FIFA 21 Best Young Defenders Guide

Choosing your Defenders is more like putting soldiers on the walls of your castle and you won’t want this defense to be weak. FIFA 21 Best Young Defenders with the highest potential ratings will ease off the burden of defense from your shoulders.
FIFA 21, with its huge list of players, can be a little complex right at the start of your career in it.
One may not know that on which basis should the players be chosen and hence we have compiled this guide for you that enlists all the best Young Defenders.
This list of all the best young defenders in FIFA 21 contains all the necessary details such as:
- Name
- Age
- Club
- Position (PO)
- Overall Rating (OVR)
- Potential Rating (POT)
- Market Value (VA)
FIFA 21 Best Young Defenders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|M de Light
|19
|Juventus
|CB
|85
|92
|42.8m
|T Alaxender-Arnold
|20
|Liverpool
|RB
|85
|90
|41.4m
|D Upame Cano
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|80
|89
|18.9m
|I Konate
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|79
|88
|15m
|A Devies
|18
|Bayem Munic
|LB,RM,LM
|77
|88
|11.3m
|W Saliba
|18
|Arsenal
|CB
|75
|88
|9.9m
|R James
|19
|Chelsea
|RB, CDM
|75
|87
|9.5m
|D Zagadou
|20
|B Dortmund
|CB, LB
|79
|86
|14.4m
|J Kounde
|20
|Sevilla
|CB
|77
|86
|12.6m
|O Kabak
|19
|Schalke
|CB
|77
|86
|10.8m
|E Tapsoba
|20
|B Leverkusen
|CB
|76
|86
|10.m4
|Z Vanheusden
|19
|Standard Lg.
|CB
|75
|86
|9m
|J Todibo
|19
|Barcelona
|CB, CDM
|73
|86
|6.3m
|M Simakan
|19
|Strasbourg
|CB, RB
|72
|86
|5.4m
|M Kumbulla
|19
|Hellas Verona
|CB, RB
|72
|86
|5.4m
|B Williams
|18
|Man. United
|LB, LWB
|71
|86
|4.1m
|E Ampadu
|18
|Chelsea
|CB, CDM
|68
|86
|1.5m
|M Kana
|16
|Anderlecht
|CM, CDM
|66
|86
|1.1m
|L Stergio
|17
|St Gallen
|CB
|63
|86
|675k
|A Bastoni
|20
|Inter
|CB
|75
|85
|9m
|Diogo Dalot
|20
|Man. United
|RB, LB
|75
|85
|9m
|E N’Dicka
|19
|Eint. Frankfur
|LB,CB
|75
|85
|8.6m
|Emerson
|20
|Real Betis
|RB, RM
|75
|85
|9m
|M Salisu
|20
|Real Valldolid
|CB
|75
|85
|9m
|M Arons
|19
|Norwich
|RB
|73
|85
|5.9m
|L Pellegrini
|20
|Cagliari
|LB
|71
|85
|4.3m
|R Ait Nouri
|18
|Angers
|LB
|60
|85
|3.1m
|Eric Garcia
|18
|Man City
|CB
|69
|85
|1.8m
|J Frimpong
|18
|Celtic
|RB, RWB
|68
|85
|1m
|J Gvardiol
|17
|Dinamo Zag.
|CB, LB
|67
|85
|1. 1m
|J Vagnoman
|18
|Hamburd
|RB, LB
|66
|85
|1.1m
|A Bella Kotchap
|17
|Bochum
|CB
|63
|85
|675K
|P Retsos
|20
|B Leverkosen
|CB, RB
|75
|84
|8.6m
|O Wijndal
|19
|AZ Alkmaar
|LB
|74
|84
|7.2m
|N Perez
|19
|Atletico Mad.
|CB
|74
|84
|7.2m
|Tomas Taraves
|18
|Benfica
|RB
|72
|84
|4.2m
|Nuno Taraves
|19
|Benfica
|LB, RB
|71
|84
|3.7m
|D Popov
|20
|Dynamo Kyiv
|CB
|71
|84
|3.8m
|J Tanganga
|20
|Spurs
|CB, RB
|69
|84
|2m
|Tiago Djalo
|19
|Lille
|CB
|69
|84
|1.9m
Now as you can see in the table above, some of the players such as M de Light and T. Alexander-Arnold are way too expensive than the rest.
Initially, you may not want to go for such expensive players.
On the contrary, there are players such as P Retsos, Emerson and Salisu who also have good current rating and need a little investment of time instead of money in order to make their rating competent enough as of M de Light and Alaxender-Arnold.
So as a result, keep a strict check on both price and current rating.
Only buy expensive players with good Current Ratings when you have an utter need of bringing in dominating players for huge matches.