FIFA 21 Best Young Defenders Guide

Choosing your Defenders is more like putting soldiers on the walls of your castle and you won’t want this defense to be weak. FIFA 21 Best Young Defenders with the highest potential ratings will ease off the burden of defense from your shoulders.

FIFA 21, with its huge list of players, can be a little complex right at the start of your career in it.

One may not know that on which basis should the players be chosen and hence we have compiled this guide for you that enlists all the best Young Defenders.

This list of all the best young defenders in FIFA 21 contains all the necessary details such as:

Name

Age

Club

Position (PO)

Overall Rating (OVR)

Potential Rating (POT)

Market Value (VA)

FIFA 21 Best Young Defenders

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA M de Light 19 Juventus CB 85 92 42.8m T Alaxender-Arnold 20 Liverpool RB 85 90 41.4m D Upame Cano 20 RB Leipzig CB 80 89 18.9m I Konate 20 RB Leipzig CB 79 88 15m A Devies 18 Bayem Munic LB,RM,LM 77 88 11.3m W Saliba 18 Arsenal CB 75 88 9.9m R James 19 Chelsea RB, CDM 75 87 9.5m D Zagadou 20 B Dortmund CB, LB 79 86 14.4m J Kounde 20 Sevilla CB 77 86 12.6m O Kabak 19 Schalke CB 77 86 10.8m E Tapsoba 20 B Leverkusen CB 76 86 10.m4 Z Vanheusden 19 Standard Lg. CB 75 86 9m J Todibo 19 Barcelona CB, CDM 73 86 6.3m M Simakan 19 Strasbourg CB, RB 72 86 5.4m M Kumbulla 19 Hellas Verona CB, RB 72 86 5.4m B Williams 18 Man. United LB, LWB 71 86 4.1m E Ampadu 18 Chelsea CB, CDM 68 86 1.5m M Kana 16 Anderlecht CM, CDM 66 86 1.1m L Stergio 17 St Gallen CB 63 86 675k A Bastoni 20 Inter CB 75 85 9m Diogo Dalot 20 Man. United RB, LB 75 85 9m E N’Dicka 19 Eint. Frankfur LB,CB 75 85 8.6m Emerson 20 Real Betis RB, RM 75 85 9m M Salisu 20 Real Valldolid CB 75 85 9m M Arons 19 Norwich RB 73 85 5.9m L Pellegrini 20 Cagliari LB 71 85 4.3m R Ait Nouri 18 Angers LB 60 85 3.1m Eric Garcia 18 Man City CB 69 85 1.8m J Frimpong 18 Celtic RB, RWB 68 85 1m J Gvardiol 17 Dinamo Zag. CB, LB 67 85 1. 1m J Vagnoman 18 Hamburd RB, LB 66 85 1.1m A Bella Kotchap 17 Bochum CB 63 85 675K P Retsos 20 B Leverkosen CB, RB 75 84 8.6m O Wijndal 19 AZ Alkmaar LB 74 84 7.2m N Perez 19 Atletico Mad. CB 74 84 7.2m Tomas Taraves 18 Benfica RB 72 84 4.2m Nuno Taraves 19 Benfica LB, RB 71 84 3.7m D Popov 20 Dynamo Kyiv CB 71 84 3.8m J Tanganga 20 Spurs CB, RB 69 84 2m Tiago Djalo 19 Lille CB 69 84 1.9m

Now as you can see in the table above, some of the players such as M de Light and T. Alexander-Arnold are way too expensive than the rest.

Initially, you may not want to go for such expensive players.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

On the contrary, there are players such as P Retsos, Emerson and Salisu who also have good current rating and need a little investment of time instead of money in order to make their rating competent enough as of M de Light and Alaxender-Arnold.

So as a result, keep a strict check on both price and current rating.

Only buy expensive players with good Current Ratings when you have an utter need of bringing in dominating players for huge matches.