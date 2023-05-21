FIFA 20 Offense Controls Guide

FIFA 20 is upon us and all of us are trying to learn how to best attack our opponents, defend against them and find someone to love. We will cover the first one in this guide and there will be another guide for the defense controls and as for the last one, you are on your own for that one. Let’s get started with the FIFA 20 Offense controls:
FIFA 20 Offense Controls
PS4
Basics Controls
|Ground Pass/Header
|X
|Lob Pass/Cross/Header
|▢
|Through Pass
|△
|Shoot/Volley/Header
|◯
|Timed Your Shot
|◯ + ◯ (timed)
|No Touch Feints
|R1 + Left Stick
|Chip Shot
|L1 + ◯
|Finesse Shot
|R1 + ◯
|Low Shot/Downward Header
|L1 + R1 + ◯
|Fake Shot
|◯ then X + direction
|Fake Pass
|▢ then X + direction
|Threaded Through Pass
|R1 + △
Advanced Controls
|Protect Ball
|L2
|Lobbed Through Pass
|L1 + △
|Lofted Ground Pass
|X + X
|Lofted Ground Through Pass
|△ + △
|Driven Lobbed Through Pass
|L1 + R1 + △
|Driven Lob Pass / Cross
|R1 + ▢
|High Lob / Cross
|L1 + ▢
|Low Cross
|▢ + ▢
|Trigger Run
|L1
|Call for Support
|R1
|Dummy a Pass
|L + No Direction + R1 (Press and Hold)
|Cancel
|L2 + R2
|Flair Pass
|L2 + X
|Flair Shot
|L2 + ◯
|Lob Pass
|L2 + X
|Let Ball Run
|R1 (Press and Hold) + Left Stick (Away from Ball)
|Disguised First Touch
|R1 (Hold) + Left Stick (Towards Ball)
|Manual Ground Pass
|L1 + R1 + X
Xbox One Controls
Basic Controls
|Ground Pass/Header
|A
|Lob Pass/Cross/Header
|X
|Through Pass
|Y
|Shoot/Volley/Header
|B
|Time Your Shot
|B + B (timed)
|No Touch Feints
|RB + L
|Chip Shot
|LB + B
|Finesse Shot
|RB + B
|Low Shot/Downward Header
|LB + RB + B
|Fake Shot
|B then A + direction
|Fake Pass
|X then A + direction
|Threaded Through Pass
|LB + Y
Advanced Controls
|Protect Ball
|LT
|Lobbed Through Ball
|LB + Y
|Driven Lob Pass / Cross
|RB + X
|Lofted Ground Pass
|A + A
|Lofted Ground Through Pass
|Y + Y
|Driven Lobbed Through Pass
|LB + RB + Y
|High Lob / Cross
|LB + X
|Low Cross
|X + X
|Trigger Run
|LB
|Call for Support
|RB
|Dummy a Pass
|L + No Direction + RB (Press and Hold)
|Cancel
|LT + RT
|Flair Pass
|LT + A
|Flair Shot
|LT + B
|Lob Pass
|LT + X
|Driven Ground Pass
|RB + A
|Let Ball Run
|RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)
|Disguised First Touch
|RB (Hold) + L (Towards Ball)
|Manual Ground Pass
|LB + RB + A
PC (With Keyboard Mouse)
|Action
|PC Keyboard/Mouse
|Through Ball
|A
|Lob Pass/Cross/Header
|S
|Shoot/Volley/Header
|Left-click
|Short Pass/Header
|Right-click
|Player Movement
|Mouse
|Pace Control
|Mouse (Move cursor close to your controlled player)
|Sprint
|Mouse (Move cursor father from your controlled player)
|Teammate Run
|R + mouse (Point cursor at teammate, hold R, and move cursor on desired run path)
|Player Run/Modifier
|Left SHIFT
|Finesse Shot/Modifier
|D
|Tactics
|Up arrow
|Mentality
|Left arrow/Right arrow
|Custom Tactics
|Down arrow
|Skill Moves
|Scroll wheel
|Pause
|ESC
|Help
|F
PC (With Gamepad)
Basic Controls
|Ground Pass/Header
|A
|Lob Pass/Cross/Header
|X
|Through Pass
|Y
|Shoot/Volley/Header
|B
|Time Your Shot
|B + B (timed)
|No Touch Feints
|RB + L
|Chip Shot
|LB + B
|Finesse Shot
|RB + B
|Low Shot/Downward Header
|LB + RB + B
|Fake Shot
|B then A + direction
|Fake Pass
|X then A + direction
|Threaded Through Pass
|LB + Y
Advanced Controls
|Protect Ball
|LT
|Lobbed Through Ball
|LB + Y
|Driven Lob Pass / Cross
|RB + X
|Lofted Ground Pass
|A + A
|Lofted Ground Through Pass
|Y + Y
|Driven Lobbed Through Pass
|LB + RB + Y
|High Lob / Cross
|LB + X
|Low Cross
|X + X
|Trigger Run
|LB
|Call for Support
|RB
|Dummy a Pass
|L + No Direction + RB (Press and Hold)
|Cancel
|LT + RT
|Flair Pass
|LT + A
|Flair Shot
|LT + B
|Lob Pass
|LT + X
|Driven Ground Pass
|RB + A
|Let Ball Run
|RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)
|Disguised First Touch
|RB (Hold) + L (Towards Ball)
|Manual Ground Pass
|LB + RB + A
These controls are based on the classic configuration which you can change if you want. If you want us to cover anything else, let us know. Have fun attacking your opponents in the game.