FIFA 20 Offense Controls Guide

By Saad Rajpoot
FIFA 20 is upon us and all of us are trying to learn how to best attack our opponents, defend against them and find someone to love. We will cover the first one in this guide and there will be another guide for the defense controls and as for the last one, you are on your own for that one. Let’s get started with the FIFA 20 Offense controls:

FIFA 20 Offense Controls

PS4

Basics Controls

Ground Pass/Header X
Lob Pass/Cross/Header
Through Pass
Shoot/Volley/Header
Timed Your Shot ◯ + ◯ (timed)
No Touch Feints R1 + Left Stick
Chip Shot L1 + ◯
Finesse Shot R1 + ◯
Low Shot/Downward Header L1 + R1 + ◯
Fake Shot ◯ then X + direction
Fake Pass ▢ then X + direction
Threaded Through Pass R1 + △

Advanced Controls

Protect Ball L2
Lobbed Through Pass L1 + △
Lofted Ground Pass X + X
Lofted Ground Through Pass △ + △
Driven Lobbed Through Pass L1 + R1 + △
Driven Lob Pass / Cross R1 + ▢
High Lob / Cross L1 + ▢
Low Cross ▢ + ▢
Trigger Run L1
Call for Support R1
Dummy a Pass L + No Direction + R1 (Press and Hold)
Cancel L2 + R2
Flair Pass L2 + X
Flair Shot L2 + ◯
Lob Pass L2 + X
Let Ball Run R1 (Press and Hold) + Left Stick (Away from Ball)
Disguised First Touch R1 (Hold) + Left Stick (Towards Ball)
Manual Ground Pass L1 + R1 + X

Xbox One Controls

Basic Controls

Ground Pass/Header A
Lob Pass/Cross/Header X
Through Pass Y
Shoot/Volley/Header B
Time Your Shot B + B (timed)
No Touch Feints RB + L
Chip Shot LB + B
Finesse Shot RB + B
Low Shot/Downward Header LB + RB + B
Fake Shot B then A + direction
Fake Pass X then A + direction
Threaded Through Pass LB + Y

Advanced Controls

Protect Ball LT
Lobbed Through Ball LB + Y
Driven Lob Pass / Cross RB + X
 Lofted Ground Pass A + A
 Lofted Ground Through Pass Y + Y
 Driven Lobbed Through Pass LB + RB + Y
High Lob / Cross LB + X
Low Cross X + X
Trigger Run LB
Call for Support RB
Dummy a Pass L + No Direction + RB (Press and Hold)
Cancel LT + RT
Flair Pass LT + A
Flair Shot LT + B
Lob Pass LT + X
Driven Ground Pass RB + A
Let Ball Run RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)
Disguised First Touch RB (Hold) + L (Towards Ball)
Manual Ground Pass LB + RB + A

PC (With Keyboard Mouse)

Action PC Keyboard/Mouse
Through Ball A
Lob Pass/Cross/Header S
Shoot/Volley/Header Left-click
Short Pass/Header Right-click
Player Movement Mouse
Pace Control Mouse (Move cursor close to your controlled player)
Sprint Mouse (Move cursor father from your controlled player)
Teammate Run R + mouse (Point cursor at teammate, hold R, and move cursor on desired run path)
Player Run/Modifier Left SHIFT
Finesse Shot/Modifier D
Tactics Up arrow
Mentality Left arrow/Right arrow
Custom Tactics Down arrow
Skill Moves Scroll wheel
Pause ESC
Help F

PC (With Gamepad)

Basic Controls

Ground Pass/Header A
Lob Pass/Cross/Header X
Through Pass Y
Shoot/Volley/Header B
Time Your Shot B + B (timed)
No Touch Feints RB + L
Chip Shot LB + B
Finesse Shot RB + B
Low Shot/Downward Header LB + RB + B
Fake Shot B then A + direction
Fake Pass X then A + direction
Threaded Through Pass LB + Y

Advanced Controls

Protect Ball LT
Lobbed Through Ball LB + Y
Driven Lob Pass / Cross RB + X
 Lofted Ground Pass A + A
Lofted Ground Through Pass Y + Y
 Driven Lobbed Through Pass LB + RB + Y
High Lob / Cross LB + X
Low Cross X + X
Trigger Run LB
Call for Support RB
Dummy a Pass L + No Direction + RB (Press and Hold)
Cancel LT + RT
Flair Pass LT + A
Flair Shot LT + B
Lob Pass LT + X
Driven Ground Pass RB + A
Let Ball Run RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball)
Disguised First Touch RB (Hold) + L (Towards Ball)
Manual Ground Pass LB + RB + A

These controls are based on the classic configuration which you can change if you want. If you want us to cover anything else, let us know. Have fun attacking your opponents in the game.

