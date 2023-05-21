FIFA 20 Offense Controls Guide

FIFA 20 is upon us and all of us are trying to learn how to best attack our opponents, defend against them and find someone to love. We will cover the first one in this guide and there will be another guide for the defense controls and as for the last one, you are on your own for that one. Let’s get started with the FIFA 20 Offense controls:

FIFA 20 Offense Controls

PS4

Basics Controls

Ground Pass/Header X Lob Pass/Cross/Header ▢ Through Pass △ Shoot/Volley/Header ◯ Timed Your Shot ◯ + ◯ (timed) No Touch Feints R1 + Left Stick Chip Shot L1 + ◯ Finesse Shot R1 + ◯ Low Shot/Downward Header L1 + R1 + ◯ Fake Shot ◯ then X + direction Fake Pass ▢ then X + direction Threaded Through Pass R1 + △

Advanced Controls



Protect Ball L2 Lobbed Through Pass L1 + △ Lofted Ground Pass X + X Lofted Ground Through Pass △ + △ Driven Lobbed Through Pass L1 + R1 + △ Driven Lob Pass / Cross R1 + ▢ High Lob / Cross L1 + ▢ Low Cross ▢ + ▢ Trigger Run L1 Call for Support R1 Dummy a Pass L + No Direction + R1 (Press and Hold) Cancel L2 + R2 Flair Pass L2 + X Flair Shot L2 + ◯ Lob Pass L2 + X Let Ball Run R1 (Press and Hold) + Left Stick (Away from Ball) Disguised First Touch R1 (Hold) + Left Stick (Towards Ball) Manual Ground Pass L1 + R1 + X

Xbox One Controls

Basic Controls

Ground Pass/Header A Lob Pass/Cross/Header X Through Pass Y Shoot/Volley/Header B Time Your Shot B + B (timed) No Touch Feints RB + L Chip Shot LB + B Finesse Shot RB + B Low Shot/Downward Header LB + RB + B Fake Shot B then A + direction Fake Pass X then A + direction Threaded Through Pass LB + Y

Advanced Controls



RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU... Protect Ball LT Lobbed Through Ball LB + Y Driven Lob Pass / Cross RB + X Lofted Ground Pass A + A Lofted Ground Through Pass Y + Y Driven Lobbed Through Pass LB + RB + Y High Lob / Cross LB + X Low Cross X + X Trigger Run LB Call for Support RB Dummy a Pass L + No Direction + RB (Press and Hold) Cancel LT + RT Flair Pass LT + A Flair Shot LT + B Lob Pass LT + X Driven Ground Pass RB + A Let Ball Run RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball) Disguised First Touch RB (Hold) + L (Towards Ball) Manual Ground Pass LB + RB + A

PC (With Keyboard Mouse)

Action PC Keyboard/Mouse Through Ball A Lob Pass/Cross/Header S Shoot/Volley/Header Left-click Short Pass/Header Right-click Player Movement Mouse Pace Control Mouse (Move cursor close to your controlled player) Sprint Mouse (Move cursor father from your controlled player) Teammate Run R + mouse (Point cursor at teammate, hold R, and move cursor on desired run path) Player Run/Modifier Left SHIFT Finesse Shot/Modifier D Tactics Up arrow Mentality Left arrow/Right arrow Custom Tactics Down arrow Skill Moves Scroll wheel Pause ESC Help F

PC (With Gamepad)

Basic Controls



Ground Pass/Header A Lob Pass/Cross/Header X Through Pass Y Shoot/Volley/Header B Time Your Shot B + B (timed) No Touch Feints RB + L Chip Shot LB + B Finesse Shot RB + B Low Shot/Downward Header LB + RB + B Fake Shot B then A + direction Fake Pass X then A + direction Threaded Through Pass LB + Y

Advanced Controls



Protect Ball LT Lobbed Through Ball LB + Y Driven Lob Pass / Cross RB + X Lofted Ground Pass A + A Lofted Ground Through Pass Y + Y Driven Lobbed Through Pass LB + RB + Y High Lob / Cross LB + X Low Cross X + X Trigger Run LB Call for Support RB Dummy a Pass L + No Direction + RB (Press and Hold) Cancel LT + RT Flair Pass LT + A Flair Shot LT + B Lob Pass LT + X Driven Ground Pass RB + A Let Ball Run RB (Press and Hold) + L (Away from Ball) Disguised First Touch RB (Hold) + L (Towards Ball) Manual Ground Pass LB + RB + A

These controls are based on the classic configuration which you can change if you want. If you want us to cover anything else, let us know. Have fun attacking your opponents in the game.