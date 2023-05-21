FIFA 20 Defense Controls Guide

The defense is just as important as your offense and there’s a lot when it comes to defensive tactics in FIFA 20. The game offers a defined set of controls that are used for defense actions, these controls can be called as defense controls.
This walkthrough will help you get acquainted with defense controls in FIFA 20.
FIFA 20 Defense Controls
|Operation
|PlayStation
|Xbox or PC
|Change Player
|L1
|LB
|Change Player (Manual)
|RS + direction
|RS + direction
|Clearance
|◯
|B
|Contain
|X (Press and Hold)
|A (Press and Hold)
|Display Defensive Tactics
|Down on D-pad
|Down on D-pad
|Engage Shielding Opponent
|L2 + L Towards Dribbler
|LT + LS Towards Dribbler
|Goalkeeper Cross Intercept
|△ + △ (Press and Hold)
|Y + Y (Press and Hold)
|Hard Tackle
|◯ (hold)
|B (hold)
|Jockey/Grab & Hold
|L2 (Pull and Hold)
|LT (Pull and Hold)
|Offside Trap
|Down on D-pad then press down on d-pad again
|Down on D-pad then press down on d-pad again
|Overload Ball Side
|Down on D-pad then press Left on d-pad
|Down on D-pad then press Left on d-pad
|Pull and Hold
|◯ (hold)
|B (hold)
|Pull and Hold (when chasing)
|◯ (Press and Hold)
|B (Press and Hold)
|Push or Pull (when chasing)
|◯
|B
|Quick Get Up After Slide Tackle
|▢
|X
|Running Jockey
|L2 + R2 (Pull and Hold)
|LT + RT (Pull and Hold)
|Rush Goalkeeper Out
|△ (Press and Hold)
|Y (Press and Hold)
|Sliding Tackle
|▢
|X
|Striker Drop Back
|Down on D-pad then press up on d-pad
|Down on D-pad then press up on d-pad
|Tackle
|◯
|B
|Team Press
|Down on D-pad then press Right on d-pad
|Down on D-pad then press Right on d-pad
|Teammate Contain
|R1 (Pull and Hold)
|RB (Pull and Hold)