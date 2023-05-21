FIFA 20 Defense Controls Guide

By Naqvi
Part of FIFA 20 Wiki

The defense is just as important as your offense and there’s a lot when it comes to defensive tactics in FIFA 20. The game offers a defined set of controls that are used for defense actions, these controls can be called as defense controls.

This walkthrough will help you get acquainted with defense controls in FIFA 20.

FIFA 20 Defense Controls

Operation PlayStation Xbox or PC
Change Player L1 LB
Change Player (Manual) RS + direction RS + direction
Clearance B
Contain X (Press and Hold) A (Press and Hold)
Display Defensive Tactics Down on D-pad Down on D-pad
Engage Shielding Opponent L2 + L Towards Dribbler LT + LS Towards Dribbler
Goalkeeper Cross Intercept △ + △ (Press and Hold) Y + Y (Press and Hold)
Hard Tackle ◯ (hold) B (hold)
Jockey/Grab & Hold L2 (Pull and Hold) LT (Pull and Hold)
Offside Trap Down on D-pad then press down on d-pad again Down on D-pad then press down on d-pad again
Overload Ball Side Down on D-pad then press Left on d-pad Down on D-pad then press Left on d-pad
Pull and Hold ◯ (hold) B (hold)
Pull and Hold (when chasing) ◯ (Press and Hold) B (Press and Hold)
Push or Pull (when chasing) B
Quick Get Up After Slide Tackle X
Running Jockey L2 + R2 (Pull and Hold) LT + RT (Pull and Hold)
Rush Goalkeeper Out △ (Press and Hold) Y (Press and Hold)
Sliding Tackle X
Striker Drop Back Down on D-pad then press up on d-pad Down on D-pad then press up on d-pad
Tackle B
Team Press Down on D-pad then press Right on d-pad Down on D-pad then press Right on d-pad
Teammate Contain R1 (Pull and Hold) RB (Pull and Hold)

Related Topics
About the Author
Naqvi

A vape enthusiast who'd sell himself for vape joos and some fused clapton rolls. Oh and he seems rather fond of coining words, we'd say he's a peculiament.