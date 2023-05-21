FIFA 19 Skill Moves Guide – 5-Star Skills, Best Skill Moves

FIFA 19 is almost here, boys! (or girls, I dunno. I DON’T JUDGE). And we have been doing some extensive research on the new Flicks and features in the game. We have collected and compiled FIFA 19 Skill Moves Guide that will surely win your friends over and give you the extra RP in your group.

FIFA 19 Skill Moves

In our FIFA 19 Skills Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about doing all the flashy skill moves to show off your prowess in the game.

Ball Roll Sombrero Flick

You need a 5-star player to perform this little trick.

In order to perform this trick on the PS controller, move the Right Analogue Stick to the Left or Right of the player. As the player is coming back to his original position, press the Right Analogue Stick Button or the R3.

In order to perform this trick on the Xbox One controller, move the Right Analogue Stick to the Left or Right of the player. As the player is coming back to his original position, press the Right Analogue Stick Button.

This is one of the top FIFA 19 Skill Moves in my opinion and I totally love them.

Neymar Rainbow

Only Neymar can perform this Neymar Rainbow (Hence the name, duh).

In order to perform this trick, on the Playstation controller, move the Right Analogue Stick one time behind the player and flick it twice in front of the player.

Iniesta Move –The Lange Change-

Iniesta Moves are nice and I especially liked The Lange Change. In order to perform this trick on the Playstation controller, Hold the L1 button while moving the Right Analogue Stick to the Left or Right of the player.

In order to perform this trick on the Xbox One controller, Hold the LB button while moving the Right Analogue Stick to the Left or Right of the player.

Fake Shot (New)

Oh, those ever-so-confusing Fake Shots. Yep, they have been revamped in FIFA 19. And even better than ever.

In order to perform the new Fake Shot on the Playstation controller, Hold L1 while pressing both Circle (O) and Cross (X) keys.

Do this while moving the player with your Left Analogue Stick to perform a successful Fake Shot in the direction you want.

In order to perform the new Fake Shot on the Xbox One controller, Hold LB while pressing both B and A keys. Do this while moving the player with your Left Analogue Stick to perform a successful Fake Shot in the direction you want.

Soul Trap

You need to have a player that has learned the Flare Trick before trying out this skill. In order to perform this trick on the Playstation controller, hold L2 and move the Right Analogue Stick in the direction of the player.

In order to perform this trick on the Xbox One controller, hold LT and move the Right Analogue Stick in the direction of the player.

Ball Flick (New)

You need a 4-star player to perform this little trick (It’s really little). In order to perform this trick, hold the Right Analogue Stick button. That’s it!

Knee Juggling

This is my favorite skill from the FIFA 19 Skill Moves partially because I love spamming keys and partially because it is so simple to do so.

In order to perform this trick, first, juggle with the Ball and then constantly spam the Right Analogue Stick Button. That’s it. Fastest spam wins!

Three Touch Roulette

You have all heard of the Russian Roulette but have you heard of the Three Touch Roulette? (Obviously, you guys have, you have probably played FIFA for far longer than I have).

This trick requires a 4-star player to perform it. In order to perform this trick on the Playstation controller, hold the L2 button while moving the Right Analogue Stick to the back-left or back right of the player.

In order to perform this trick on the Xbox One controller, hold the LT button while moving the Right Analogue Stick to the back-left or back right of the player.

First Touch Move

Man, I wish this trick were available in Rocket League. Speaking of Rocket League, they even removed the +10 points you used to get from the First Touch.

In order to perform this trick on the Playstation controller, hold the R1 button. When the Ball closes on the player, move the Left Analogue stick to the left or right of the player.

In order to perform this trick on the Xbox One controller, hold the RB button. When the Ball closes on the player, move the Left Analogue stick to the left or right of the player.

New StepOver

Step Over, boys. The NEW and revamped StepOver is finally here! And it did not betray my expectations.

In order to perform this trick, move the Right Analogue Stick towards the front of the player while simultaneously moving the Left Analogue Stick towards the left or right of the player. (The position of both sticks must look like they’re opposite from each other)

Iniesta Move -La Croqueta-

Another Iniesta Move! Oh, and it requires a 4-star player in order to perform this trick. Well, that is going to be difficult. However, it is worth it. It is probably the most OP skill in the game.

In order to perform this trick on the Playstation controller, hold the L1 button and flick the Right Analogue Stick towards the left or right of the player.

In order to perform this trick on the Xbox One controller, hold the LB button and flick the Right Analogue Stick towards the left or right of the player.

Best Skill Moves

Among these skill moves, I would like to present the best skill moves i.e. the moves I think are the best for you!

Iniesta Move –La Croqueta-

Three Touch Roulette

Neymar Rainbow

Let us know in the comments if we missed anything. Have fun!