FIFA 19 Goalkeeper Guide – Basic Movement, How to Block, 1vs1 Movement Tips

In our FIFA 19 Goalkeeper Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about controlling the Goalkeeper in the latest iteration of EA Sports FIFA. This FIFA 19 Guide will guide through basic movement, 1 vs. 1, blocking crossing, Corner Kicks, and Free Kicks.

FIFA 19 Goalkeeper

In FIFA 19, you can control your Goalkeeper completely, including positioning the Goalkeeper during Free Shots, Crosses, and Corner Kicks.

We all remember how over-powered the Goalkeepers were in the older FIFAs, right?

Those weird mechanics that worked in mysterious ways to block all incoming attacks from enemy players. Yep. Weird stuff right there.

Anyways, EA has heard the desires of gamers and they have finally introduced a proper way to control your Goalkeeper in FIFA 19. Anyways, moving on:

Basic Movement

In order to move your Goalkeeper, you need to follow the following button combination, for your desired controllers:

Playstation

Press and hold the right analogue stick button to select the Goalkeeper and move the right analogue stick in the direction you want to move the Goalkeeper.

Xbox One

Press and hold the right stick button to select the Goalkeeper and move the right stick in the direction you want to move the Goalkeeper.

Blocking Cross and Corner Kicks

In order to block incoming Cross and Corner Kicks attacks with your Goalkeeper, you need to follow the following button combination, for your desired controllers:

Playstation

Press and hold the right analogue stick button to select the Goalkeeper and move the right analogue stick in the direction you want to move the Goalkeeper and press the Triangle ‘△’ key on your controller.

Xbox One

Press and hold the right stick button to select the Goalkeeper and move the right stick in the direction you want to move the Goalkeeper and press the Y key on your controller.

That was all on our FIFA 19 Goalkeeper Guide. Let us know in the comments what you think of this new feature for the FIFA 19.