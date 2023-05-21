FIFA 19 FUT Premier League Squad Builds for Beginners and Competitive

In this guide, we have outlined some of the FIFA 19 FUT Premier League Squad Builds to kick-start your adventure into the 2018-2019 season. Squads in our FIFA 19 Guide range from the Starter Pack to a more competitive and the Elite Squad.

Starter Pack will include cheap players to make a decent squad under 30k. Competitive Pack will include some stars but will still be under 100k when it comes to overall cost.

Lastly, the Elite Squad has no limits and will be very hard to put together, as there is a lot of luck involved in getting those players from packs. Moreover, do note that the prices of players may fluctuate during the course of the season.

FIFA 19 FUT Premier League Squad Builds

English Premier League is the most popular league in the world. It also has some of the most talented individuals spread among different teams.

While Spanish La Liga is more successful in recent times, it is not the case in FUT as Premier League got the influx of foreign talent.

Premier League, in general, is very versatile with many teams playing with many different tactics. That is why it is one of the most enjoyable leagues to watch as well. Therefore, there is no way of knowing which formation will suit better for the league.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

FIFA Ultimate Team is quite different when compared to regular games because some stats have a higher weight than others, especially pace, dribbling, and strength. We will be putting together our squads while keeping that in mind.

Low Budget Squad

Firstly, let us get into the low budget squad. Well, this squad is not cheap (incredibly, at least) but it will cost less than 30K in coins. We will be using the 3-5-2 formation for this squad, as it provides a lot of safety in defense.

You want to have both types of attackers in this type of formation i.e. on fast and one who can win aerial dual and fend players off.

Giroud has enough strength to hold on a defender and can come in handy in an aerial duel. Joshua King will come in handy during the counter-attack with his speed.

On flanks, both LM/RM positions are covered with speedsters so they contribute in both offense and defense. At CAM, you will want someone who is a playmaker as well as good at long-range shooting.

Because there is a lot of gap between Attack and Midfield, you will find having lack of options – someone with long-range shooting can come in handy.

At CDM, you want to have one Beast and one Box-to-Box – Beast can fend off attacks while Box-to-Box going a bit up to contribute to attack.

With 3 at the back, put the players with high strength on sides and one with speed at the center. At times, there may be gaps in your defense so you want someone faster in the center to cover those.

Reserves & Other Choices

Goalkeeper

GK Kasper Schmeichel – 84

Back

RB Nathaniel Clyne – 80

Nathaniel Clyne – 80 CB Chris Smalling – 81

Chris Smalling – 81 CB Nathan Aké –79

Nathan Aké –79 LB Luke Shaw – 78

Mid

CMR Idrissa Gueye – 82

Idrissa Gueye – 82 CML Manuel Lanzini – 81

Manuel Lanzini – 81 RM Theo Walcott – 79

Theo Walcott – 79 LM Richarlison – 77

Strike

STR Andre Gray – 75

Andre Gray – 75 STL Lucas Pérez – 79

Competitive Squad

Competitive Squad of FIFA 19 FUT Premier League Squad Builds will help you in the end. You can use this squad to climb the ladder with minimum effort.

The squad will cost less than 100K but prices may change during the season that will change the overall value of the squad.

In a standard 4-3-3 (2), you want to have pace on both your wingers as well as wingbacks to be productive. Your striker will need enough pace and strength to be lethal on any given opportunity. It will also be better to have someone with aerial ability.

You will want you CDM to stay behind to cover for the counterattack in Tactics Setting. There will be gaps in the midfield left behind by the Midfielders when they push forward.

Usually, in this type of formation, you can play both on the wings as well as fast-paced passing style or you can mix it up to be more versatile.

Reserves & Other Choices

Goalkeeper

GK Hugo Lloris – 88

Back

RB Héctor Bellerín – 80

Héctor Bellerín – 80 RB Ricardo Pereira – 81

Ricardo Pereira – 81 CBR Davinson Sánchez – 84

Davinson Sánchez – 84 CBL Eric Bailly – 82

Eric Bailly – 82 CB Sokratis – 84

Sokratis – 84 CB Antonio Rüdiger – 81

Antonio Rüdiger – 81 LB Andrew Robertson – 81

Andrew Robertson – 81 LB Benjamin Mendy – 81

Mid

CMC Fernandinho – 86

Fernandinho – 86 CMC Nemanja Matic – 86

Nemanja Matic – 86 CML Mateo Kovacic – 83

Mateo Kovacic – 83 CMR Fred – 82

Fred – 82 CMR Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 84

Striker

RW Lucas – 82

Lucas – 82 RW Xherdan Shaqiri – 81

Xherdan Shaqiri – 81 LW Bernard – 80

Bernard – 80 LW Felipe Anderson – 82

Felipe Anderson – 82 ST Wilfried Zaha – 82

Wilfried Zaha – 82 ST Jamie Vardy – 82

Elite Build

Elite Squad will have the best players in the league and you will have to work very hard to get those players, especially considering the drop rate of unique cards.

This squad can be very destructive against any opponent. We will be using 4-3-3(2); this formation can counter most formations in the game.

One of my biggest obstacles in creating the squad was lack of top-notch defenders in the Premier League. A majority of defenders are fairly good but there is always lack of trust due to the high-attacking nature of Premier League football.

As stated above, the defense will probably be your weakest point so you use the same strat in tactics keeping your ADM back to help.

One of the major things that will help in the attack is the height of defense, especially Van Dijk who is 6’4 – something that is insanely helpful in set piece scenarios.

Reserves & Other Choices

Goalkeeper

GK Hugo Lloris – 88

Back

CBL Azpilicueta – 86

Azpilicueta – 86 LB Benjamin Mendy – 81

Benjamin Mendy – 81 LB Andrew Robertson – 81

Andrew Robertson – 81 CB Davinson Sánchez – 84

Davinson Sánchez – 84 CB Eric Bailly – 82

Eric Bailly – 82 RB Antonio Valencia – 82

Mid

CAM Christian Eriksen – 88

Christian Eriksen – 88 RM Willian – 84

Willian – 84 LM Leroy Sané – 86

Strike