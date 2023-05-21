FIFA 19 Finishing Guide – How to Score, Timed Finishing Tips, Driven Finishing

The scoring system is the same as it was in the previous iteration but a new addition of a mechanic allows you to be much more accurate and have more control over the accuracy of your shot. Our FIFA 19 Finishing/Scoring Guide will guide you through mastering this mechanic.

This FIFA 19 Finishing/Scoring Guide will teach you how to be as accurate as possible when using the new shooting mechanic that has come with FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 Finishing/Scoring

Remember that you can still shoot and score the same way that you did in FIFA 18.

If you do not want to take advantage of this new mechanic, all you need to do is to finish exactly the way that you used to in the previous game and the player will act the same way that you would expect him too.

However, the new system can be very beneficial and be much more efficient at conversion. Let us go ahead and see how to use it.

Timed Finishing Tutorial

The new Driven Finishing mechanic is not as hard as it may initially seem. With just a little bit of practice, you will be able to almost guarantee a goal whenever you take a shot.

The system itself should be intuitive. All you need to do is to start lining up your shot and then put power into the shot depending on where you are on the pitch and where you want the shot to end up.

As players of the series will already know, more power usually means that the shot goes high up in the air and this is used to send the ball to the top corner whereas less power means that the shot will roll on the ground and you can use this to send the shot into the bottom corner.

The main difference is that when you have powered up your shot, you will see a slider go from the farthest end of the scale to the middle end on top of your player.

There is a small green area in the middle and it is surrounded by yellow and then red areas. What you need to do is to repress the shoot button when the slider is right inside the green area to perform the Timed Finish.

Although this will require a little bit of practice, what the timed finish does is give your shot something that is called “perfection”.

With the Timed Finish mechanic, there is very little chance that your shots do not go in provided you are shooting from inside the penalty area.

Even shots from longer distances should have no trouble rolling into the back of the net provided that the player that took the shot is good at finishing and long shooting.

There is really nothing else to it. All you need to do is to get the timing down perfectly and you will soon be scoring at almost every opportunity that you are given.

That is all we have for our FIFA 19 Finishing/Scoring Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!