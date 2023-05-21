In this FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Bundesliga Squad Build Guide for Beginners, we will guide you on how to build the cheapest Bundesliga Squad in FIFA 18 FUT. FIFA 18 sees the return of FIFA Ultimate Team better than ever with a lot of options for builds of different nature.

We have curated this FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Bundesliga Squad Build Guide for Beginners in which our aim is to give you the best and cheapest Bundesliga build for starting cheap.

For more help on FIFA 18, you can check out our Best FUT Formations Guide, Cheapest Premier League Squad Build Guide, and Cheapest La Liga Squad Build Guide.

FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Bundesliga Squad Build Guide for Beginners

FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Bundesliga Squad Build Guide for Beginners details everything that you need to know about building the cheapest Bundesliga Squad Build in FIFA 18’s Ultimate Team.

Cheapest Bundesliga Squad Build in FIFA 18 FUT

There are many cheap players in FUT, which you can choose in FIFA 18 to start your FUT journey. However, right at the beginning, you do not have a lot of coins unless you spend real life money on buying coin packs from the store.

We have here a list of the best players that you can choose the early game for as low as just 15 thousand coins. With this build, you can jump-start your FUT Bundesliga journey, easily climb up the ranks, and eventually upgrade to better players.

These are the not the cheapest players in the game but they have good stats in their respective price range except one player which will cost you a couple of thousand coins.

GK – Lukas Hradecky

Your goalkeeper for this Bundesliga Build will be Lukas Hradecky. He plays for the Finnish National Team as well as the Eintracht Frankfurt.

CB – David Abraham

Your first CB is going to be David Abraham who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. He is a cheap and reliable defender.

CB – Niklas Stark

Your second defender will be Niklas Stark who plays Defensive Midfielder for Hertha BSC. He is also a good and cheap choice.

LB – Erik Durm

Erik Durm is going to be your Left-back for this build. He plays for Borussia Dortmund and Germany’s National Team.

RB – Jeremy Toljan

Your Rightback for this team will be Jeremy Toljan who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

CDM – Jonas Hector

Jonas Hector will be playing as your CDM in this build. He is a decent CDM and he plays for FC Koln and the German National Team. He will be your only CDM for this build.

CM – Nabil Bentaleb

Nabil Bentaleb will be your first CM for this build. He plays for Schalke and Algeria National Team.

CM – Thomas Delaney

Your second CM is Thomas Delaney who plays for SV Werder Bremen and the Danish National Team. He will be your second center-mid in this build.

ST – Julian Brandt

Your first striker for this build is Julian Brandt. He plays for Bayer Leverkusen. He is a solid offensive player for your starting Bundesliga build.

ST – Divock Origi

One of your strikers for this build will be Divock Origi. He plays for VFL Wolfsburg borrowed by Liverpool and for the Belgium National Team and is the perfect choice as a striker for this build.

ST – Andriy Yarmolenko

Your last striker is Andriy Yarmolenko for this build. He plays as a striker for Borussia Dortmund and the Ukraine National Team. He will join your striker ranks

With this build, you can easily start your FUT journey. This build should not cost you more than 15 thousand coins and the players are decent enough to get you through the initial matches. Start upgrading as soon as you can.

This concludes our FIFA 18 FUT Cheapest Bundesliga Squad Build Guide for Beginners. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!