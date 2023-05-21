FIFA 17 FUT Badges Guide – Best Ultimate Team Badges to Dominate Your Opponents

FIFA 17 FUT Badges guide to help you decide which badge to choose for your FUT club and dominate your opponents in style.

In FUT, you can create your club, decide a name, choose kits, and a badge to make it stand out from the others. However, with a variety of options to choose from, things can get a little overwhelming.

FIFA 17 FUT Badges Guide

In our FIFA 17 FUT Badges guide, we discuss some of our absolute favorite badges in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team mode – in no particular order, mind you.

Jagiellonia

For some reason, this badge gives me Harry Potter vibes or I’m just a massive Potterhead. The badge has a classic design, but if you want to pretend that you own a Quidditch, you should definitely consider it.

Swansea City

This one is simple, yet exceedingly elegant. There are not a lot of colors involved which is what I like about it most – soothing on the eyes.

Manchester City

This badge has gone through a whole lot of changes – more changes than I can even remember, but the result is sheer brilliance. If you, however, do not like going with popular clubs, we have other options lined up as well.

Red Star FC

Although the badge can appear to be a little generic to some players, fans of Ligue 2 should be happy to use it. This is for all you Ligue 2 fans out there.

PFC CSKA Moscow

Definitely one of my favorite badges in the game although it packs quite a handful of things which might not appeal to everyone. From ball to shield and vibrant colors; this is one of a kind.

Kaa Gent

If you searched a little, you should be able to find the relationship between Belgium and Native Americans. As for the badge, the dark blue shade is cool looking and might appeal to some players.

Al-Hilal

When it comes to Middle-East badges; things like traditional and classic come to mind. This badge, however, is as modern as it could get. In case you don’t know, Hilal in Arabic is crescent moon which might help you understand the badge a little.

Kaizer Chiefs

This is arguably one of the most perfect South African badges in the game. Everything from history to footballs, colors, and font fit in together real nice.

Sydney FC

If you love Australia like we do, you would definitely like this badge. There is nothing flashy; just amazing font-art coupled with minimalistic badge design. However, remember that the badge is due for a change in FIFA 18 so this is your last chance to use it for your club.

FC Kobenhavn

This is another one of those badges which are easy on the eyes, does not require flashy colors, and pack in everything perfectly.

U.N.A.M.

Going in line with what FC Kobenhavn badge delivers, this badge is another example of perfection meets simplicity. Not a lot of colors involved, the badge is incredibly cool looking. And in case you are wondering, U.N.A.M. badge does not boast a lion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Everything about this badge is sheer brilliance – the simplistic wolf head, the color scheme, the hexagon. It all fits is really nicely.

Orlando City

The purple color, the lion, and the sun – it all make this badge one of the kind. The design is rather minimalistic, but is exceedingly elegant.

Kashima Antlers

Being a huge fan of Japan and its tradition, it is only fitting that Kashima Antlers made it our list. From colors to font-style to the crest, everything is top-notch. If you happen to love J1 League and Japan, this is a natural fit for your club.

Chiapas F.C.

This one might appear to be a little cluttered to some fans at first, but believe me, it has the tendency to grow on you. Bold usage of colors all across the badge, it represents that the club is not to be taken lightly.

This is all we have on FIFA 17 FUT Badges guide. Do not forget to share your own favorite badges with us in the comments section below!