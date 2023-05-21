FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Tips to Earning Coins, Maximizing Chemistry, Trading

FIFA 16 ultimate team tips for earning coins, maximizing chemistry and trading.

FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Tips

In this guide, we have shared tips on improving chemistry, trading, and general tips and guidelines to help you become a better FUT player.

Don’t Neglect the Draft Mode

Draft Mode is essentially a new addition in FIFA 16 Ultimate Team which lets you try out the game’s biggest stars right off the bat and play with them both in online and offline modes.

However, before you start with the Draft Mode, there are some things that you need to understand such as formations, team chemistry, and coin farming, and more.

Team Chemistry and How to Maximize it

In FIFA 16 Ultimate Team, your team chemistry can create the difference between winning and losing a game.

The chemistry among players in this game mode is directed by factors such as player origin, the league in which he or she plays, and his or her current active club.

While formulating your team, you need to keep these factors in mind. There are other things such as the concept of hybrid team and chemistry styles that we have discussed in detail in our FIFA 16 – Chemistry Guide – make sure to check it out.

Don’t Start Playing Right Away

One of the biggest mistakes that most players make is playing right after opening up their first pack. This is a bad idea since you will not have enough coins to buy contracts and eventually your progress will be halted.

At first, you need to invest your time and efforts into earning more coins so that you are able to sustain your team for longer durations of time.

You should also consider buying Coin Boosters from EASFC Catalogue which will help your earn more coins after every match until the boost is expired.

Earning Coins in FIFA 16 Ultimate Team

One of the best ways to earn coins in FUT is by trading. It does not matter whether you have accumulated 200 coins or 200,000; you should never stop trading in the game.

The essence of trading is to buy at a lower price and sell at a higher price. While trading, your target should be 30% – 50% of your initial investment.

Another thing to bear in mind while you are trading is tax imposed by Electronic Arts. Not many people are aware of this, but for every trade, EA will charge 5% tax.

In order to calculate tax, all you need to do is to multiply the final price with 0.05 and you will get the tax imposed by EA.

These are some of the tips which will render your FIFA 16 Ultimate Team experience smoother and a whole lot better.