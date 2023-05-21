FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Best Cheap Players For Gold, Silver, Bronze FUT Teams

Find FIFA 16 Best Cheap Players for Gold, Silver and Bronze to dominate your opponents in special tournaments.

FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Best Cheap Players

There are some special tournaments in FUT which require Bronze, Silver, and Gold teams. These tournaments offer huge rewards in terms of coins which can be used to find better players.

The teams provided below are composed of cheap players, usually fewer than 2,000 coins in the game. In addition to this, we have paid special focus on ‘speed’ as one of the attributes.

Cheap Gold Team

This team is designed to work well in both singleplayer and multiplayer components of the game. For the team, our primary focus is on factors such as price, speed, and league.

Since all the players in our team belong to Bundesliga, the team chemistry is not at all a problem.

In addition to this, do note that you need to stick to 4-4-2 formation and let all the players play in their natural positions lest you will ruin the overall team chemistry.

We have also ensured that the price of each player is about 2,000 coins or even lower than that. One tip that I have for you guys is to check the market in the morning when it is not flooded with players.

Here is the line-up that you need to go with:

Raffael

Kruse

Caligiuri

Stindl

Arnold

Aigner

Durm

Papadopoulos

Burki

Ginter

Olkowski

Cheap Silver Team

Like I have mentioned above, there are some special tournaments in FUT which require participation of Silver Teams, Bronze Teams, and Gold Teams.

The reason you should participate in these tournaments is insane rewards which will let you better your team over the course of time.

Once again, our priority is speed and cost-effectiveness of these players. These players can be bought for about 1,000 coins each or cheaper. Here is the line-up that you need to go with:

Quaner

Molders

Hochscheidt

Schonfeld

Kratz

Quiring

Tolian

Compper

Hesl

Ehmer

Schulze

Cheap Bronze Team

Similar to Silver Team and Gold Team, the focus is again on cost-effectiveness and speed of the players. For all the players that we have chosen, we have paid special attention to similar nationalities and leagues.

The following players in the team composition cost 1,000 coins at max:

Waldschmidt

Platte

Parker

Porath

Saller

Multhaup

Mittelstadt

Jung

Husic

Boeder

Rankovic

This is all we have on FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Cheap Players. In case there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!