FIFA 13 is out, and the Football community across the globe is quite excited about it. However, the excitement can be spoiled with the inevitable problems one may face on an unlucky day. Worry not however as our FIFA 13 PC Crashes and Fixes guide will make your day better.

FIFA 13 PC Crashes and Fixes

FIFA games usually don’t give much trouble, but if you have been unable to play FIFA 13 on PC, you can refer to our troubleshooting guide for workarounds.

#1 Crashes – No Windows Media Players

Before the issue gets patched up officially, you should make sure that Windows Media Player is installed in your OS to avoid the crashes.

#2 Free Kick Problem – Players Cluttered Together

The issue has been noted by the developer, and they are working on the fix.

#3 FIFA 13 Freezes With Custom Keyboard Controls

The problem existed in the demo but with the latest patch, it should not be present in the full release. If you are looking for keyboard control customization, you can refer to our guide here.

#4 Invisible Man Free Kick Bug

The issue was noted in the demo and should be fixed in the full release. Just make sure that you are using the latest version of video card drivers.

#5 Crashes After the Game Logo

It may be due to some peripherals connected to the PC, including your controller. If the game works fine after you disconnect the controller (Xbox 360), you should try disabling and then enabling it. Updating the drivers to the latest can also resolve the issue for you.

You can also try the following work around to fix the problem:

Go to your documents folder and then the FIFA 13 folder

In the folder, open the file fifasetup with notepad

Change the aspectratio to 1 instead of 1,33336.

#6 FIFA 13 Crashes On Choosing Play Match

It seemsrunning the game as administrator can fix your problem. Furthermore, try the workaround mentioned in #5.

#7 Career Load Crash issue (Xbox 360)

Try loading the career after installing the game on to the hard drive of your console. This can fix the issue for you.

#8 Connection Bugs

If you are sure that your internet connection is not a problem and are still being disconnected from the online game modes, you better contact support.

#9 Stuck on the Loading Screen

If you are using EA’s central app, delete it to resolve the issue.

#10 Password/Account Locked Issue

If you are having issues related to your account, you can find a detailed solution on the official forums.

#11 FIFA 13 Audio – Commentary Fix

Run the game in stereo. You can set the sound to stereo by going into the settings of your audio control panel. FIFA 13 seems to have troubles with 5.1 surround system.

#12 Career Mode Crash

The problem seems to be related to a game face bug. If you delete it and don’t load a new one, the career mode can load up for you. Furthermore, make sure that you have deleted everything related to FIFA 12 (except for the save games) on your system.

#13 MicroStutters

You might be experiencing annoying stutters in between your gameplay which can be caused by your use of Crossfire. To fix this issue head to your Catalyst Control Center and simply disable Crossfire.

#14 Game Not Starting

If your game isn’t starting at all then you might have to tweak the compatibility settings a little bit. Go to your game’s directory and set the compatibility mode to Windows XP of fifa13.exe and fifaconfig.exe

#15 Game Crashes After Language Select

This is a bug caused by the absence of Windows Media Player on your system. In order to play the intro file you are going to have to install the Windows Media Player on your computer.

If you come across any other issues in FIFA 13, let us know in the comments and we will help you out!