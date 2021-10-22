More Fatal Frame Remasters Might Be “Considered”

The critically acclaimed Fatal Frame franchise might see its earlier installments receive a remastered release somewhere down the road.

Speaking with JP Games (via VGC) in a recent interview, Fatal Frame creator Makoto Shibata admitted that there are no current plans to remaster older games in the franchise. However, fan-reactions to the upcoming release of Maiden of Black Water across all major platforms has convinced Shibata to perhaps “consider” remastering more Fatal Frame games.

“As this title [Maiden of Black Water] was prepared for the 20th anniversary of the series, we currently don’t have any plans to develop any other remastered versions,” said Shibata. “However, the reactions we have received from everyone have exceed our expectations, so I’d like to consider this moving forward.”

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is the fifth mainline installment and also the last one to release in the franchise. The game was exclusive to Wii U ever since its release back in 2014. However, a remastered version of Maiden of Black Water will soon be releasing for not only Nintendo Switch but all of the other major platforms as well, a first for the franchise in the case of PC.

The Fatal Frame franchise has always stood shoulder to shoulder with horror franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. The earlier Silent Hill games were in fact the main source of inspiration for Shibata to develop his own horror franchise based on popular Japanese horror films of the time.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water releases for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2021. The remaster will feature upgraded graphics, a new photo mode, new costumes, and other improvements for modern-day systems.

Unlike most other horror games, Fatal Frame equips players with just a flashlight and a special camera to take pictures of supernatural beings.