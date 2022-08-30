Farthest Frontier is a medieval civilization simulation game that tasks you to protect and grow a small settlement by providing them with food, extracting resources, curing diseases, and fighting invaders.

Water is one of the fundamental resources that you will need to sustain your settlement. It is needed not only for drinking but also for agriculture and cattle.

The following guide will show you how to get water in Farthest Frontier.

How To Build A Well For Water In Farthest Frontier

You need to build a “Basic Well” to provide your villages with clean drinking water. You can find the well in the resources section inside the build menu.

Placing the well in more dark blue tiles will provide with “Water Bonus” making the well extract more water from the ground. Building it in the center of your settlement is ideal. However, you can make a little compromise for the water bonus.

As your settlement grows, you will have to construct more wells to keep up with the water demands of the larger population. Already existing wells can also be upgraded using stone and iron. This will increase their efficiency.

Recommended Strategy To Place Wells

Ideally, you would want to erect a well in the center of the village, but we recommend building a well on the darkest tile you can find in the parameters of your village.

Don’t worry if the well ends up a little off from the center of the village. This will provide bonus water and you wouldn’t need to make another well for a while to keep up with the growing population.

After that, we recommend finding the best spots for water in the general vicinity of your village. They can be a little far away. Build a well there so you would have to worry about water for the rest of the game.