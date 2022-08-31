How To Get Rid Of Rats In Farthest Frontier

One of the key factors in growing your settlement in Farthest Frontier is ensuring the health and well-being of your people.

Increasing food production to keep everyone fed is only the first step. You must also focus on hygiene to prevent the spread of disease. This is where rats come in. They are going to prove to be problematic during the course of your gameplay.

Rats not only eat your stored food but also spread diseases such as typhoid. If left unchecked, their infestation will spoil your food supplies and make your people sick.

Rats are hence a serious issue, and it is important to get rid of them as soon as you can. In this guide, we will show you how to cleanse your settlement of rats.

How To Catch Rats In Farthest Frontier

The best way to get rid of rats in Farthest Frontier is by building a Rat Catcher. Rat Catcher is a profession that deals with the rats in the whole village.

To build a Rat Catcher, open the Buildings menu and then go into Amenities and Services. It is important to know that in order to make a Rat Catcher, your Town Centre needs to be tier 2, so make sure to upgrade your town center in advance.

Once you have built Rat Catchers, they will automatically start dealing with rats. Note that a Rat Catcher has a specific and fixed range. You will need to build multiple Rat Catchers to cover every ground of your settlement.

It is highly advised to have Rat Catchers cover your granaries and storerooms, any building or any area that has food. You can spot areas where rats are wreaking havoc. This will tell you where you need to place additional Rat Catchers.