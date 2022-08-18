If you want to see your civilization thrive in Farthest Frontier, you need to keep your villagers well-fed. One of the best sources of food in Farthest Frontier is the Hunter Cabin.

The Hunter Cabin gives your villagers the task of hunting the wildlife around the area for food. But you have to keep in mind that the Hunter Cabin requires some prerequisites for it to work as intended.

To help you out with getting your Hunter Cabin up and running, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you how to use Hunter Cabin in Farthest Frontier.

How to Use Hunter Cabin in Farthest Frontier

The Hunter Cabin is one of the first building you’ll create in your Farthest Frontier playthrough, and it can also be one of the trickiest buildings to properly set up.

The Hunter Cabin has two main functions. Its main function is to provide food to the villagers, but it also helps keep them safe from the wildlife. To make your Hunter Cabin work properly, you need to place it in the right spot. The right spot for the Hunter Cabin is the spot where there are deer.

If you placed your Town Center in the middle of the forest, finding deer will be an easy job. But if you placed your Town Center away from the forest, you’ll need to look around until you finally see a “Deer Sighted!” icon pop up.

If you’re having trouble finding a place with the Deer Sighted icon, you can build a Dirt Road out to the undiscovered areas. The more areas you’ve discovered, the higher the chances you have of finding deer.

Once you’ve found the Deer Sighted icon, you have to place your Hunter Cabin relatively close to it. The Hunter Cabin has a very large working radius, so there’s no need to put it right next to the Deer Sighted Icon.

Just make sure that the area where the deer were found is within the working radius of the Hunter Cabin.

And that’s it! If you’ve followed these steps, your Hunter Cabin should be up and running. Your villagers will now start getting a constant supply of meat from the Hunter Cabin.