How To Get Clay To Make Bricks In Farthest Frontier

In addition to upgrading buildings, you can also improve your structures to reduce repair costs in Farthest Frontier.

Your buildings are initially going to be made of wood but can later be improved with bricks which requires you to get clay in the game. Remember that wooden buildings are weak and need to be improved at some point.

This guide will walk you through the process of extracting clay and using it to make brick.

How To Get Clay

While scouting the map for resources, you can come across a point of interest known as “Clay Deposit”. It is important to find a clay deposit as early as possible or you will be stuck using wood for building.

Once you have located a clay deposit you will need to build a “Clay Pit” on it. With this done, you can start extracting clay from the clay deposit.

Note that not all maps have the same resources. Hence, there is a chance that you might not have any clay deposits at all. If that is the case, you can simply use sand deposits to extract sand which can then be traded for clay using a Trading Post.

How To Make Bricks

Once you have stockpiled sufficient clay, you need to construct a “Brickyard” to convert your clay into bricks.

Brickyard is a tier 3 building. It costs 150x Manpower, 100x Wood Plank, 10x Stone, and 1x Heavy Tool.

The Bricks you obtain through the brickyard should be first used to upgrade the town center. Then you can use these bricks to make new buildings. Brick buildings are more durable and will not need to be repaired as frequently as wooden buildings.