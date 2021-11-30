Farming Simulator 22 allows you to play as a modern farmer and run a farm on your own using the latest machinery and methods. In this guide, we will give you show you some of our Farming Simulator 22 Tips.

These tips will help both beginners and old players that are familiar with the series.

Farming Simulator 22 Tips

To earn money in Farming Simulator 22, you will need to put in a lot of effort and time. The game does not reward you enough for running a farm and there are many expenses to pay, along with buying new machinery and pieces of equipment.

Below are some tips that will teach you how to earn more cash, improve crop growth rate, what to spend your hard-earned cash on, and what machinery to buy at lower prices.

Repair Machines on Regular Basis

Your machinery will wear out with time and you need to repair them to get them working again. Instead of compiling repairs for a longer period, get your machinery repaired on a regular basis.

This way, you will not be charged with a large repair bill and the machinery will keep functioning for a longer period.

Turn AI Worker Purchases Off

Sometimes, AI Workers will be using your cash to refill resources like fertilizers, seeds, and fuel when there is no need. This can waste much of your cash without you even noticing.

Head to the Game Settings and turn off everything under AI Workers.

Complete Contract Jobs

There are dozens of contract jobs on other farms that you can complete while your AI Workers take control of your farm. The bigger the field of the farm is, the more you will get paid for completing the job.

You can also use your own equipment or rent equipment that you don’t have which are required for the job. Completing the Contract Job will reward you with cash.

Increase Crop Growth Rate

Some players have complained that the rate at which the crops grow takes a lot of time. You can increase that by performing these three steps:

Turn Off Seasonal Growth in the settings.

Change the days of the month to 1 instead of 30 or 31.

Keep sleeping until your crops have grown and are ready to harvest.

Maintain Your Farm

Keep your farm working to the fullest by checking in on the crops and keeping them clean from stones and weeds by plowing. Make sure the crops are fertilized and you plant your seeds on regular basis.

Plant Oilseed Radish as they can be grown at any time of the year. Cultivate them and sell them to earn easy cash. Keep a check on the growth percentage whenever you walk over the field to know if the crop is ready or not.

Sell on the Right Time

Over the year, there is a price fluctuation on all of the crops that you can sell at high or low prices. It is important to keep an insight on the prices of the crops and if it is right to sell or not.

Take a look at this guide to know what crops are at the highest or lowest prices in every month of the year.

Get Unlimited Cash

If you are short on time and want to experience the game to the fullest, you can use a simple method to get unlimited cash in the game.

You can do this by following these steps:

Head to the savegame folder of Farming Simulator 22 using this location: C:\Users\<USERNAME>\Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022\savegame1

There is one .xml files that you need to make changes to: farms.xml

Open the farms.xml file and look for the money=’’amount’’ setting in <farms> section.

You will now have the same amount of money in the game that you entered in the save file.