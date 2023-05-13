Farming Simulator 19 Trains Guide covers the changes in using the train in the game. FS19 brings a wide variety of changes, especially how to transport goods, equipment, and vehicles. Explanation of how to use trains and how you can get storage benefits from using them.

Farming Simulator 19 Trains

Trains are one of the best ways to transport goods in FS19. In this edition of the game, they are way less automated and you will have to do many things manually.

There are two railroad silos present in the game, railroad silo east and railroad silo west with both connected to Port Grain Elevator.

There is a total of 4 carriages attached to the train for goods transport with different capacity limits and one for vehicle transport.

You will manually have to load everything on the train on a dedicated spot at silo. If you are loading a vehicle, remember to strap it up or it will fall off.

Railroad Silo has a capacity of 200,000L each that is free of cost. You can also stock many of your goods on the train and they will not be lost, as the train will stay at its spot.

This comes in handy during mass production or when you are waiting for the right price.

Trains in FS19 will not fall off the track regardless of your speed that is capped at 49km/h. In the early game, railroad silos will help you greatly in the storage of your goods.

You can turn on/off the option of switching to train if you do not need to use them. The train also does not use the vehicle slot. Go to the “General” setting in the menu – you will be able to turn it on/off from there.

Trains can also be used to transport heavy machinery to other areas of the map which can come in handy in many situations. Railroads cover a waste area that is beneficial in transferring things from one part of the map to other.