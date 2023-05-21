Far Cry New Dawn Weapons Guide – Stats, Best Weapons, Legendary and Elite Weapons

Far Cry New Dawn continues after the events that took place at the end of Far Cry 4. In FCND, we get to see Far Cry’s take on a post-apocalyptic world. Although most of the world has been destroyed, it does not mean there is nothing left to scavenge.

In the post-apocalyptic world of Far Cry New Dawn, there are plenty of weapons to pick and you will certainly need them because the wasteland is not a pretty place.

You will come across bandits and beasts frequently, so you have to be ready to deal with them!

Far Cry New Dawn Weapons

All the weapons in Far Cry New Dawn have been categorized in 4 tiers/ranks. Obviously, the better the rank, the better stats that gun has. The initial three ranks are Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3, and the fourth rank is for Legendary/Elite Weapons.

The Elite Guns are not easy to come by and usually, you have to complete some sort of challenge to get your hands on them.

The Elite Weapons not only look badass aesthetically but their stats suggest that you can do quite serious damage with them. After you have acquired one of these, you will be ready to leave enemy camps in shambles.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Another thing to keep in mind is that at the start of the game, you will only be allowed to carry 2 Weapons with you with one slot exclusively reserved for FCND Handguns only.

Unlike the previous games, you do not have to hunt for skins in order to craft holsters to grant you extra weapon slots. Now, you can unlock more weapon slots from the “Skill” menu.

It is best to invest your initially earn points to unlock these slots because having a variety of weapons to shoot with adds to the immersive experience of the game.

In the “Skills” menu, you are looking for “Well-Armed” and “Heavily Armed”. The “Well-Armed” perk gives you access to a third weapon while the “Heavily Armed” perk opens up the fourth slot.

Do not worry if you are not impressed by your firepower, you always have the option to upgrade your weapons. In order to upgrade your weapon, you have to collect some materials.

You will be able to scavenge them from the world – should not be a big problem. Upgrading can augment Weapon Damage. This Far Cry New Dawn Guide lists all the weapons that are available in the game to use.

Rank 1 Weapons

Name Type DMG RPM MAG Rusty 1911 Handgun 70 380 8 Rusty .44 Magnum Handgun 100 290 6 Rusty SMG-11 SMG 33 800 30 Rusty MP5 SMG 34 810 24 Rusty M133 Shotgun 200 180 7 Rusty AR-C Assault Rifle 38 900 30 Rusty SVD Sniper Rifle 85 280 5 Rusty M60 Light Machine Gun 40 526 50 Treebranch Bow Bow-Stealth 200 60 1 Rusty RPG-7 Rocket Launcher 300 10 1 Rusty Flamethrower Flamethrower 75 20 100 Saw Launcher V.0 Sawlauncher 200 82 1

Rank 2 Weapons

Name Type DMG RPM MAG Makeshift M9 Handgun 150 425 10 Makeshift P226 Handgun 100 410 10 Makeshift MP34 SMG 58 600 32 Makeshift MP40 SMG 48 550 48 “Space Force” Vector.45 ACP SMG 58 1200 40 Makeshift M133 MS Shotgun 273 180 9 “Retro Sci-Fi” M133 M Shotgun 273 180 9 “Sin Eater” D2 Shotgun 615 180 2 Makeshift SBS Shotgun 428 180 2 Makeshift 45/70-T Assault Rifle – Stealth 200 180 4 Makeshift AK-47 Assault Rifle 67 600 40 Makeshift 308 Carbine Sniper Rifle 250 165 5 “Claymore” SVD Sniper Rifle 200 280 5 Makeshift M60 LMG 60 526 100 “Hurk’s Wrath M249 LMG 60 800 160 Makeshift RAT4 Rocket Launcher 500 10 1 “Blast-Off” RAT4 Rocket Launcher 700 10 1 Chosen Bow Bow – Stealth 400 60 1 Makeshift Slingshot Slingshot – Stealth 400 60 1 Saw Launcher V.1 Sawlauncher – Stealth 400 82 1

Rank 3 Weapons

Name Type DMG RPM MAG Optimized A.J.M.9 Handgun 85 1050 18 Optimized SKORPION Handgun 65 869 30 “Guerilla-Gear” .44 Magnum Handgun 325 290 6 Optimized Vector.45 ACP SMG 75 1200 40 Optimized MP5SD SMG – Stealth 125 810 24 Optimized 1887 Shotgun 415 180 9 Optimized MS16 Assault Rifle – Stealth 250 650 15 Optimized AKMS Assault Rifle 100 600 40 Optimized MBP .50 Sniper Rifle – Stealth 400 165 10 “Gardener’s Fury” M249 LMG 85 800 160 “Graffiti” M249 LMG 85 800 160 Optimized RAT4 Rocket Launcher 700 10 1 Optimized Recurve Bow Bow -Stealth 800 60 1 Optimized Flamethrower Flamethrower 125 20 100 Saw Launcher V.2 Sawlauncher 800 82 9

Elite Weapons