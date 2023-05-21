Far Cry New Dawn Weapons Guide – Stats, Best Weapons, Legendary and Elite Weapons

Far Cry New Dawn continues after the events that took place at the end of Far Cry 4. In FCND, we get to see Far Cry’s take on a post-apocalyptic world. Although most of the world has been destroyed, it does not mean there is nothing left to scavenge.
In the post-apocalyptic world of Far Cry New Dawn, there are plenty of weapons to pick and you will certainly need them because the wasteland is not a pretty place.
You will come across bandits and beasts frequently, so you have to be ready to deal with them!
Far Cry New Dawn Weapons
All the weapons in Far Cry New Dawn have been categorized in 4 tiers/ranks. Obviously, the better the rank, the better stats that gun has. The initial three ranks are Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3, and the fourth rank is for Legendary/Elite Weapons.
The Elite Guns are not easy to come by and usually, you have to complete some sort of challenge to get your hands on them.
The Elite Weapons not only look badass aesthetically but their stats suggest that you can do quite serious damage with them. After you have acquired one of these, you will be ready to leave enemy camps in shambles.
Another thing to keep in mind is that at the start of the game, you will only be allowed to carry 2 Weapons with you with one slot exclusively reserved for FCND Handguns only.
Unlike the previous games, you do not have to hunt for skins in order to craft holsters to grant you extra weapon slots. Now, you can unlock more weapon slots from the “Skill” menu.
It is best to invest your initially earn points to unlock these slots because having a variety of weapons to shoot with adds to the immersive experience of the game.
In the “Skills” menu, you are looking for “Well-Armed” and “Heavily Armed”. The “Well-Armed” perk gives you access to a third weapon while the “Heavily Armed” perk opens up the fourth slot.
Do not worry if you are not impressed by your firepower, you always have the option to upgrade your weapons. In order to upgrade your weapon, you have to collect some materials.
You will be able to scavenge them from the world – should not be a big problem. Upgrading can augment Weapon Damage. This Far Cry New Dawn Guide lists all the weapons that are available in the game to use.
Rank 1 Weapons
|Name
|Type
|DMG
|RPM
|MAG
|Rusty 1911
|Handgun
|70
|380
|8
|Rusty .44 Magnum
|Handgun
|100
|290
|6
|Rusty SMG-11
|SMG
|33
|800
|30
|Rusty MP5
|SMG
|34
|810
|24
|Rusty M133
|Shotgun
|200
|180
|7
|Rusty AR-C
|Assault Rifle
|38
|900
|30
|Rusty SVD
|Sniper Rifle
|85
|280
|5
|Rusty M60
|Light Machine Gun
|40
|526
|50
|Treebranch Bow
|Bow-Stealth
|200
|60
|1
|Rusty RPG-7
|Rocket Launcher
|300
|10
|1
|Rusty Flamethrower
|Flamethrower
|75
|20
|100
|Saw Launcher V.0
|Sawlauncher
|200
|82
|1
Rank 2 Weapons
|Name
|Type
|DMG
|RPM
|MAG
|Makeshift M9
|Handgun
|150
|425
|10
|Makeshift P226
|Handgun
|100
|410
|10
|Makeshift MP34
|SMG
|58
|600
|32
|Makeshift MP40
|SMG
|48
|550
|48
|“Space Force” Vector.45 ACP
|SMG
|58
|1200
|40
|Makeshift M133 MS
|Shotgun
|273
|180
|9
|“Retro Sci-Fi” M133 M
|Shotgun
|273
|180
|9
|“Sin Eater” D2
|Shotgun
|615
|180
|2
|Makeshift SBS
|Shotgun
|428
|180
|2
|Makeshift 45/70-T
|Assault Rifle – Stealth
|200
|180
|4
|Makeshift AK-47
|Assault Rifle
|67
|600
|40
|Makeshift 308 Carbine
|Sniper Rifle
|250
|165
|5
|“Claymore” SVD
|Sniper Rifle
|200
|280
|5
|Makeshift M60
|LMG
|60
|526
|100
|“Hurk’s Wrath M249
|LMG
|60
|800
|160
|Makeshift RAT4
|Rocket Launcher
|500
|10
|1
|“Blast-Off” RAT4
|Rocket Launcher
|700
|10
|1
|Chosen Bow
|Bow – Stealth
|400
|60
|1
|Makeshift Slingshot
|Slingshot – Stealth
|400
|60
|1
|Saw Launcher V.1
|Sawlauncher – Stealth
|400
|82
|1
Rank 3 Weapons
|Name
|Type
|DMG
|RPM
|MAG
|Optimized A.J.M.9
|Handgun
|85
|1050
|18
|Optimized SKORPION
|Handgun
|65
|869
|30
|“Guerilla-Gear” .44 Magnum
|Handgun
|325
|290
|6
|Optimized Vector.45 ACP
|SMG
|75
|1200
|40
|Optimized MP5SD
|SMG – Stealth
|125
|810
|24
|Optimized 1887
|Shotgun
|415
|180
|9
|Optimized MS16
|Assault Rifle – Stealth
|250
|650
|15
|Optimized AKMS
|Assault Rifle
|100
|600
|40
|Optimized MBP .50
|Sniper Rifle – Stealth
|400
|165
|10
|“Gardener’s Fury” M249
|LMG
|85
|800
|160
|“Graffiti” M249
|LMG
|85
|800
|160
|Optimized RAT4
|Rocket Launcher
|700
|10
|1
|Optimized Recurve Bow
|Bow -Stealth
|800
|60
|1
|Optimized Flamethrower
|Flamethrower
|125
|20
|100
|Saw Launcher V.2
|Sawlauncher
|800
|82
|9
Elite Weapons
|Name
|Type
|DMG
|RPM
|MAG
|“It’s A Tarp” P08
|Handgun – Stealth
|265
|370
|10
|“DIY” D50
|Handgun
|400
|255
|10
|“Blood Dragon” A.J.M.9
|Handgun
|135
|1050
|18
|“X-Mas TAPE” A-99
|Handgun – Stealth
|135
|850
|30
|“Belt It Out” BZ19
|SMG
|100
|700
|84
|“Spraypaint and Pray” SPAS-12
|Shotgun – Stealth
|398
|240
|9
|“Such a Boar” D2
|Shotgun
|945
|180
|2
|“Blissful Agony” D2
|Shotgun
|945
|180
|2
|“Rock-Paper-Scissors” AR-C
|Assault Rifle
|155
|900
|30
|“The Works” BP-2
|Assault Rifle – Stealth
|140
|800
|40
|“Giant Tool” M-16
|Assault Rifle
|100
|900
|30
|“Radiation-Pink” AK-MS
|Assault Rifle
|155
|600
|40
|“Length Of Pipe” SA-50
|Sniper Rifle – Stealth
|800
|180
|10
|“Space Force” SA-50
|Sniper Rifle – Stealth
|800
|180
|10
|“Guerilla-Gear” MBP .50
|Sniper Rifle – Stealth
|800
|165
|10
|“Blunderbuss” MG42
|LMG
|115
|1176
|200
|“Bison Burger” M-79
|Launcher
|700
|30
|1
|“Color Spray” M-79
|Launcher
|700
|30
|1