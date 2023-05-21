Far Cry New Dawn Prosperity Upgrades Guide – All Facilities, Ethanol Requirement

Upgrading your base of operation, Prosperity, grants you access to a bunch of facilities crucial to progression within Far Cry New Dawn. This makes it a very important mechanic tied to advancing in FCND and in our article below; we’ll discuss everything about them.

Far Cry New Dawn Prosperity Upgrades

Upgrades for your home base lies under two defined categories i.e. the eight different facilities that you can upgrade via the Signposts and the Prosperity Base Level itself.

The former requires an exponentially *high amount of Ethanol* as the main resource. This substance is obtained by liberating Enemy Outposts, completing Expeditions, and dealing with the Highwaymen.

Looting their bodies and scavenging the Outposts will earn you Ethanol which can then be utilized for upgrading the eight facilities at Prosperity which provide you with useful Gear, Weapon, Explosives, Vehicles, *Fast-Travel Points*, maps for other resources, HP boost, and consumables bonus.

A full breakdown of these Prosperity Facilities along with their particular requirement of Ethanol is provided below:

1. Workbench

At Workbench, powerful weapons can be crafted if you meet the material required for them. These weapons are categorized into tiers with Rank 3 being the most Elite Guns.

Elite Weapons will be especially useful in high-level Outpost Raids and Expeditions, so it’s best to constantly upgrade the Workbench.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 150 Ethanol

: 150 Ethanol Level 2 : 500 Ethanol

: 500 Ethanol Level 3: 700 Ethanol

2. Expeditions

These are mini-quests that you can embark on to collect useful resources including *Titanium Rods* and *Circuit Boards* which allow you to craft high-level weapons and equipment.

Moreover, upgrading these Expeditions to higher ranks will allow you to traverse lands quicker by opening up fast-travel points throughout the map.

These travel points range from liberated Outposts to discovered locations and even, on the highest level, unlocks airdrop straight to the supply drop locations for your ease.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 75 Ethanol

: 75 Ethanol Level 2 : 125 Ethanol

: 125 Ethanol Level 3: 250 Ethanol

3. Explosives Lab

Unlocking the Explosives Lab for the first time grants you access to Molotov Cocktails, Smoke Grenades, and Throwing Knives.

Although you can gather other explosives from highwaymen and stashes, the method isn’t consistent particularly later on in the game.

For high area damage with explosives like Dynamite, Remote, and Proximity Explosives, and Special Ammunition type i.e. Piercing, Fire, and Explosive ammo for causing maximum damage per hit, you’d need to upgrade the Explosives.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 100 Ethanol

: 100 Ethanol Level 2 : 300 Ethanol

: 300 Ethanol Level 3: 450 Ethanol

4. Infirmary

Things can go sour quickly in FCND and this is especially true when you’ve opted for a “guns blazing” playstyle throughout the campaign.

You’ll need all the help you can get when your health bar is concerned. Although Medkits will also play a key role, you may not always find yourself in a situation to access those consumables.

Upgrading infirmary, therefore, boosts health by 150% up to 250% on the highest level.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 150 Ethanol

: 150 Ethanol Level 2 : 500 Ethanol

: 500 Ethanol Level 3: 700 Ethanol

5. Healing Garden

Working as an alternative to the Infirmary, Healing Garden grants you access to more efficient Health Packs or Medkits which can be utilized both by the player and the special companions, Guns for Hire who serve to aid you in battle.

Although you can craft your own healing consumables via herbs they won’t reap the same benefits as the crafted Medkits at Healing Garden do. These regenerate health from 5 seconds up to a total of 20 seconds on the highest level.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 75 Ethanol

: 75 Ethanol Level 2 : 125 Ethanol

: 125 Ethanol Level 3: 250 Ethanol

6. Training Camp

This upgrade is of special interest to aggressive players who tend to take the fight head-on instead of a stealth approach.

The upgrade allows you access to Guns for Hire, which as discussed above, are companions that will aid you when it comes to tough Outpost raids and Expeditions.

At the first level, you’ll unlock a Rank 1 ally with Level 3 allowing access to the most Elite of the Guns for Hire.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 100 Ethanol

: 100 Ethanol Level 2 : 300 Ethanol

: 300 Ethanol Level 3: 450 Ethanol

7. Cartography

This upgrade would be almost useless if you already know the locations for aspects like *Monstrous Animals*, certain *Fish Types *, and *Treasure Stashes* or if you can find about them, say with our guides for one.

However, if you’re the DIY type, then you can purchase maps which highlight the location for these items and useful gear in-game.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 75 Ethanol

: 75 Ethanol Level 2 : 125 Ethanol

: 125 Ethanol Level 3: 250 Ethanol

8. Garage

Again, this upgrade won’t serve much of a function so you’d rather invest in the other facilities. This is because vehicles are riddled around Hope County and can easily be acquired for your desired purpose.

Additionally, fast-travel points and airdrops unlocked via the Expeditions upgrade render the operation of helicopters and ground-based vehicles useless.

However, if you’d rather drive an armed vehicle which is a little difficult to acquire in the world or a boat which again carries some sort of attachment for firearms, you might need the upgrade, though definitely something you can live without.

Ethanol Requirement

Level 1 : 100 Ethanol

: 100 Ethanol Level 2 : 300 Ethanol

: 300 Ethanol Level 3: 450 Ethanol

The facilities Level is not independent of the Prosperity Base Level since you will be restricted to certain levels before you can upgrade the base itself.

For example, having the Prosperity Base at Level 1 wouldn’t allow you to upgrade facilities above Rank 1.

This puts the focus on upgrading the home base of operations that can be carried out via completion of story-related missions that have you aiding the five Specialists in one way or another. These missions are:

The Great Escape : Nick Rye

: Nick Rye Adventures in Babysitting : Sharky Boshaw

: Sharky Boshaw Buzz Kill : Grace Armstrong

: Grace Armstrong Deep Dive : Selene

: Selene Losing Streak: Bean

You can find all mission-related details about the aforementioned Specialist tasks in our *Specialists Mission Guide*. For any other Far Cry New Dawn related query, be sure to visit our *Guides Hub*.