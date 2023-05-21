Far Cry New Dawn Act 2 Walkthrough

In this FCND Guide, we’ll go through all the main story missions in Act 2 of Far Cry New Dawn. This Far Cry New Dawn Walkthrough will cover the story missions that aren’t related to Prosperity Specialists that we have covered in a separate guide.

Far Cry New Dawn Act 2

Act 2 of Far Cry New Dawn closely ties the story of this game with Far Cry 5. Below you’ll find the walkthroughs for each of the non-specialist story missions:

New Eden’s Secret

New Eden’s Secret is just a cut-scene in Act 2 of Far Cry New Dawn. You are tasked by Rush to reach the New Eden Compound, that is in north of Prosperity. A cut-scene will be triggered once you get to the gates of New Eden. After that, start the next mission by following the ghost of Joseph Seed.

The Prophecy

The exact location of this objective isn’t marked. You’ll need to head to Dutch’s Island. The moment you do, a hallucination will start, and you’ll hear voices. You’ll also see a magenta beam above.

Follow this beam to a pole with the Eden’s Gate symbol on it. Behind the pole is a picture of “The Father” that disintegrates, as you get closer. Interact with the symbol to start this quest.

After you touch the symbol, Look behind you at the windmill. The windmill will be replaced with a glowing light that is a part of the Eden’s Gate symbol.

You have to finish constructing the symbol with the piece you hold. You’ll need to look at it from the right angle to complete it.

Keep rotating the symbol till you get it right. A handle makes the symbol rotate; pull it twice to line the symbol up. It’ll make sense, but you’ll realize there are still a few missing pieces.

To find them, first head to the Ranger station and observe the roof. You’ll find several illuminated lights. Move behind the desk at a corner and align the lights at the roof with the ones at the windmill.

Hold up your own piece to finish the symbol. After a light shine, a ghostly figure of The Father outside shoots arrows to create two additional beams. You need to go to those areas and repeat the same process.

A symbol can be found at the boardwalk covered with vines and ivy that you’ll need to burn. Shoot the explosive barrel there to do that, then align the symbol from a platform on the water.

Another symbol will be covered with wooden slats you’ll need to destroy with melee attacks before lining up the symbol.

After doing this, Joseph Seed shows up and shoots a single arrow somewhere. There is an Eden’s Gate cross you need to go to.

Head to the waypoint and you’ll find Joseph’s ghost pointing in a certain direction. Follow this path which has been lit up, and you’ll reach Dutch’s Bunker.

Move along the corridor in the bunker to find a room where The Father is. Approach him and you’ll see a flash and he’ll disappear.

The objective marker will now direct you to a book The Father was staring at. Collect the book and exit the bunker to conclude the mission.

Eden’s Fire

Head to New Eden after completing The Prophecy mission. At the gate, a mysterious figure will open the door for you and let you in. This figure is The Judge.

He will quietly escort you to the church and ask you to enter it. Inside, you’ll meet Ethan, Joseph Seed’s son.

Ethan will ask you to travel north and gather proof that his father is dead. However, you’re not allowed to go there until you prove your worth.

After he marks your brow with his blood, walk to the waypoint and speak to the settler and he’ll tell you where to go and what you should expect. Head back to the gates and exit New Eden.

Travel to the waypoint and speak with the New Edener near the toppled statue. As you reach, the leader of the Chosen will approach you.

Talk to him and he will tell you what to expect and what should be the mode of action for the upcoming section of the mission. He’ll point you to the bow and arrows on the rock to his left because he wants you to be stealthy.

You don’t have to use these weapons if you have a better silent weapon in your arsenal.

Head to the waypoint and try to stay hidden. Make sure to mark all the enemies in this area. Use the foliage and take the highwaymen out quietly one by one. Take your time and be patient in your approach.

As you reach the base of the statue, the cluster of highwaymen will become denser. Here, you’ll need to be really careful and select your prey with consideration.

Wipe out the remaining foes, and then meet up with the New Edeners and the leader of the Chosen by the entrance to the cavern. You’ll need to enter the cave alone. Here, ignore the waypoint for a bit and head straight to the pipe and drain that is lit up.

Turn the valve to drain the water out of the cavern. You’ll need to destroy three pipes next. Head to the passage that leads to the west first.

Smash through the wooden boards that block your path, then drop down and turn around to find another wooden barricade. Smash that as well to find the pipe. Shoot the pipe and it will start spewing Bliss.

Turn around and run out of the cave quickly before you become intoxicated. The second pipe is in the main part of the cavern and can be easily located.

The final pipe is on the east side, past a wooden barricade. Follow the cave until you reach the end to find the pipe. Shoot it, and then run back to the main room.

Head back up onto the stairs that lead to the exit. Wait for the room to fill up with Bliss. Then, ignite the Bliss with some Molotov cocktails. A few can be found on the stairs.

Keep lobbing Molotovs until the entire place is on fire. Escape the flames, and then talk to the leader of the Chosen to complete the mission. You will get a Chosen Bow as a reward for completing this mission.

Into the Bliss

This mission will begin immediately after you complete the previous one (Eden’s Fire). You’ll have to head back to the New Eden settlement. You’ll arrive in the middle of a heated discussion.

You are asked to head north to find Joseph, but Ethan reminds you of what your real mission as well. He’ll also give you a sacrament that makes it possible to survive the Bliss.

Talk to Ethan and he’ll tell you where to go. You will need to light signal fires along the way so you can pass safely through the Bliss. Take the boat and head out on the waters. Follow the waypoint down the river until you enter the area with Bliss.

Here, a second objective will be added once you cross the fog. Head to the waypoint until the Journey to the North objective completes. You will now have to light a beacon in the distance with fire arrows.

Do so and the Bliss will be pushed back, activating a new objective.

Proceed forward until you see a dock next to the gate. Exit the boat and look on the other side of the gate. You’ll see a water wheel with a switching brake. Pull the switch and will the wheel turn to open the gate.

Head back to the boat and swim through the gate, continuing your journey north. You might choke a bit on the Bliss on the way, but you should continue rowing regardless and should make it out safely.

Eventually, you’ll come to the second beacon. Use your fire arrows to light it up. Keep heading down the river after that towards the third beacon, and light it up. Continue forward until you see your path blocked again.

Get on the shore and climb up via the grappling hook. The fourth beacon is on the west side of the bridge, as the waypoint will indicate. There are wolves on the bridge as well, but you have fire arrows that should make dealing with them easy.

However, don’t get too lost in setting pooches on fire, as the Bliss will likely be choking you continuously. Light up the beacon.

Once the coast is clear, look for another water wheel on the other side of the gate. Pull the switch to open the gate. Head back to the boat, then continue this seemingly never-ending journey.

Once you finally reach Joseph’s Sanctuary, you’ll have one last fire beacon to light. Do that and the skies will clear. This will conclude this lengthy and tedious mission.

Joseph’s Secret

To start this mission, you need to get out of the boat and follow up the path to the house. Follow Joseph to the tree and eat the apple to show your loyalty and worth to Joseph. You will get knocked out as the apple was drugged and you will wake up with no weapons except a bow and medkits.

Follow the path to find the bear. Shoot the Bear in the belly by moving sideways or by waiting for it to rear up for an easy target. You will knock off the initial part of his health after two or three shots to the belly.

The landscape will get black and your arrows turn into fire arrows. Before you have a further shot at the bear, it chases you, so stay moving as you light the pyres. You have to light four beacons throughout the area. Even when not lighted, they provide a slight pink/lime glow to find them in the dark.

As this region transforms back to the green haze, the bear disappears for a second. Then he comes back and you must continue the same shooting procedure till the next health bar went out and the land gets dark. At that time, light the flames.

Now you’re going to uncover a new power, with a yellow-orange tone around the region. Your bow is gone, thus the bear must be knocked down by punches. The bear will go flying with each solid heat. So, keep punching him.

After you have hit the bear enough times, everything will get dark and both of you will return back to New Eden. Talk to Joseph Seed to conclude this mission.

You will get The Judge as a Gun of Hire, five new perks to spend points and special powers granted to you by Eden’s gift.

Upgrade Prosperity

In this mission, you have to upgrade prosperity. If you have upgraded prosperity before and has not made any change, then you will need 9 more upgrades and 2 more specialists. Otherwise, you will need 12 upgraded facilities and 5 specialists.

Large heads on your map indicate the location of the specialists that you can recruit for upgrading Prosperity. Go to their location and hire them by completing quests. Choose Grace, Nick and Sharky this time if you hired Selene and Bean the last time.

To upgrade facilities, you will need ton of ethanol, which you can get by liberating outposts. Different Upgrades require different amounts of ethanol. So, make sure you have a lot of it.

You get 100 Ethanol per Outpost but if you complete some side challenges, you will get more than 100 per Outpost.

After you have upgraded all the required facilities, go back to the house to the signpost and upgrade Prosperity. This will conclude this mission.

Buzz Kill

First, go to the Old Train Yard at Buzzard’s Hoard to recover the latest version of Saw Launcher and some other materials that have gotten into Highwaymen hands.

Once you reach there after handling a few enemies on your way to Grace, Grace will tell you to look in the train cards for Highwaymen’s stash. Handle all the enemies without drawing any attention towards you.

Free the skunks trapped in one of the containers and make them fight Highwaymen for you. Look for a container marked with a red light. Saw launcher will be inside that container. Enter the container by using the yellow switch.

After that, get on top of the water tower and to the next platform using the zip line. Drop through the roof after jumping on top of the pink railcar. Go down the hole and steal the bundle of titanium from the safe.

You will see another pink colored railcar suspended with chains. Jump into the railcar by climbing up onto the small platform. Steal the titanium and head towards the run-down warehouse with a railcar inside. Open the door by using the switch and get the Saw Launcher.

Then, go and speak to Grace who will be close to you. That will conclude this mission. You will get a Saw Launcher and Titanium x3. Grace will also join Prosperity as a Specialist.

The Great Escape

The Great Escape starts off at Greasemonkey’s Cage. Handle all the Highwaymen and then revive Nick. That will start this mission.

Follow Nick down the area using the zip line and then towards the boathouse without drawing any attention towards you.

Get inside Nick’s vehicle with Nick in the passenger seat. Drive through the door and head towards your objective without damaging the vehicle. If you have a Mechanic Perk, that will make this easier for you.

Fly along the river path until you are asked to travel the vehicle up a dirt path. The plane is amphibious because of the wheels attached to the plane’s pontoons.

Keep your nose up while flying the plane down a broken railway bridge and land on the river. Make sure not to hit the red floating barrels that will explode if you hit them.

Use these barrels to destroy the Highwaymen boats by making them hit these barrels.

Make sure Nick does not bleed out and fall into the river. If he does, revive him again and have him sit in the passenger’s seat.

Keep moving until Nick tell you to dock the plane in a shack. That will conclude this mission. Nick Rye will join Prosperity as a specialist.

Adventures in Babysitting

Adventures in Babysitting is bases in Chateau Boshaw region. You will have to keep Hurk’s kid safe from Highwaymen and defend the site as well. Help Sharky set up the five high-pressure pipe traps in the area.

Interact with trap at each waypoint to arm them. After arming all the traps, go to the large valve by following the waypoint and turn it to send pressure to the traps.

After that, go and talk to Sharky and get your reward of some of his homebrew liquor. Drink it and go to the waypoint to be swarmed by Highwaymen. To stop them from reaching the tower, use the mounted gun nearby to dispatch a horde of Highwaymen.

After you are done with them, turn around and defend the other side of the tower with the mounted gun on the other side of the platform. You can also eliminate the Highwaymen using rockets and explosives.

If you couldn’t handle the Highwaymen from entering the facility, shoot at them using the conventional weapons from inside the facility. Their focus will be on pipes so you will have a chance to eliminate them quickly.

After you have eliminated all of Highwaymen, Sharky will also come to Prosperity and that will conclude this mission.

Homecoming

Homecoming is just a cut-scene in Act 2 of Far Cry New Dawn. You will have to go to Prosperity to talk to Kim where she will inform you about Rush’s disappearance and will ask you to look for him. The next mission will unlock once you get a call from The Twins.