Far Cry 6 offers a lot of exciting in-game features to the players. One such feature is Wingsuit that allows you to fly from one place to another quickly. This feature attracts a lot of players, especially when they are going for Yara in Far Cry 6. If you want to have this thrilling experience but do not know how to get and use the Wingsuit, then we will tell you exactly how to get Wingsuit in Far Cry 6.

How to Get the Wingsuit in Far Cry 6

The players, while going through the part of the mission of the main campaign, finally reach the Madrugada region, which is part of Yara. Here, the players are assigned with a task to Meet the Monteros, which is actually a story quest.

Once you reach the farm, you can build new camps at the Foremen’s desk. If you build Hideout Network, you will get Wingsuit as a reward. To do so, select Build New Camps and then choose Hideout Network.

The cost for this Hideout Network is 30 Metal and 30 Gasolina. Unlocking and securing the military bases, checkpoints, and rebel hideouts, you can get an extra bonus that provides you with the option to select fast airdrop travel.

Using the Wingsuit

After successfully grabbing the Wingsuit, you must be wondering about how to use it. So, don’t worry as we will be explaining everything in detail.

Once you take off for the flight, just press Left Stick/L3 for PlayStation/Xbox or Shift for PC to activate the Wingsuit. Now, you are all set to go for a thrilling flight. You can also get several other items as a reward for upgrading the camps.