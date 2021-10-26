Far Cry 6 Will Send Mocking Emails If You Stop Playing

Far Cry 6, or rather its antagonist and dictator Antón Castillo, will taunt players for quitting the game and giving up on Yara in the process.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, GamesIndustry managing editor Brendan Sinclair shared an email he received from publisher Ubisoft which mocks him for abandoning Far Cry 6 after just three hours of progression.

The email is lettered by Castillo, the El Presidente himself, who starts out by saying that “it was amusing watching you fail” and that “surely you can do better.” He also sends his gratitude for giving him “free rein in Yara” by not returning to play Far Cry 6. Castillo should have also asked why players are not returning since he appears to have a lot of time on his hands.

A lot of games are already ruthlessly designed to maximize engagement, but now they email and hassle you if you dare to stop playing them. pic.twitter.com/TRIsV4jnZP — Brendan Sinclair (@BrendanSinclair) October 26, 2021

Far Cry 6 was released earlier in the month as the latest installment in the franchise, and marking the debut of the franchise on the new current-generation consoles. The game takes place on a fictional Caribbean island called Yara which Ubisoft claims to be the largest setting in the franchise to date. The game also stars Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito in a dictator-versus-rebels narrative using a revolution as a cornerstone alongside some new features and visuals.

Far Cry 6 generally received high praise at release, but the praise only went so far. The game still lacks innovation and uses the same old world-design systems of its predecessors. Anyone who has played the last few games should not expect Castillo and his ruling to be groundbreaking in any way.

Far Cry 6 is now available on both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC.