Our Far Cry 5 The World is Weak, We Must be Strong, Sacrifice the Weak Walkthrough Guide below will cover details regarding the missions The World is Weak, We Must Be Strong, and Sacrifice the Weak in the Whitetail Mountains region of Jacob. Struggling with any part of those? Worry not; our guide will let you tackle them!

Far Cry 5 The World is Weak, We Must be Strong, Sacrifice the Weak

Racking up enough Resistance Points in the Whitetail Mountains (Jacob’s region), you’ll be on the wanted list and you’ll have to tackle hunters sent by Jacob himself. Look down below on help on the three missions you’ll be carrying out.

The World is Weak

After reaching a certain resistance level, you’ll be captured and brought to Jacob where he’ll give an elaborate speech on the strong and the weak. Then Jacob plays some music to trigger a bizarre cutscene after which a timed objective starts. You’ll need to continuously kill people around so to not let the time run out. Bonus time is provided for headshots and takedowns.

Clear the enemies who you come across collecting ammo wherever you can find. Keep moving forward and killing everyone you find in your path. Once you’ve got a targeted number of kills, you’ll snap out of the nightmarish vision and be rescued by Whitetails. They will take you back to Wolf’s Den.

We Must Be Strong

Continuing to cause havoc and trouble in Whitetail Mountains, you’ll be captured and put in a cage where Joseph Seed will tell you a little story. After this, Jacob will play the same piece of music as he did in ‘The World is Weak’. This will put you in another episode of the hallucinatory vision.

Slide down the tunnel to shoot down enemies and keep moving forward to find a room where a wolf is projected onto the screen. Kill the enemy here. Afterwards, you’ll find yourself in the woods along with blood and dead bodies.

Sacrifice the Weak

Finally, Jacob will have you captured again to listen to the same music Jacob’s so obsessed with. Ending up at the same hellish place where you’ve got to kill people to stop the timer, you’ll hear your friend Pratt.

He tells you about the plans of Jacob to brainwash you. He’ll help you escape by nudging you off a balcony so you end up on top of a truck. The mission will have completed.

This is all we have in our Far Cry 5 The World is Weak, We Must be Strong, Sacrifice the Weak Walkthrough Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!