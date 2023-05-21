Going through the motions of Far Cry 5, it can take a while before you figure out how to get through a certain part of a quest. This can waste quite a bit of time if you want to get done with the boring stuff and move on to the fun parts. Luckily, you have this Far Cry 5 The Quality of Mercy, Baron Lumbermill, A Right to Bear Arms Walkthrough Guide.

Our Far Cry 5 The Quality of Mercy, Baron Lumbermill, A Right to Bear Arms Walkthrough Guide will tell you all about the 3 aforementioned quests and how to get through them in a step-by-step manner.

Far Cry 5 The Quality of Mercy, Baron Lumbermill, A Right to Bear Arms Walkthrough

These missions make you continue on your journey to liberate the county from the yoke of the cult. The missions will take you on a journey from saving a deputy all the way to proving your loyalty to Cheeseburger.

Let’s go through all of the missions and look at all of the things that need to be done in order to accomplish the objectives that you have been handed. Whether it is trying to locate a key and open a door or killing an innumerable amount of cultists, we have got you covered.

The Quality of Mercy

Go to John Seed’s bunker to begin this quest. You will be ambushed by numerous enemies so watch out when opening the doors. Enter the bunker and use the cover to eliminate everyone before finding Deputy Hudson.

He can be found towards the left of the T-junction in the main hallway. Once you are in the torture room where they are keeping Deputy Hudson, she will attack you until she recognizes you.

Now you will be tasked with saving the prisoners and killing all of the remaining cultists. Go to the waypoint to save the prisoners by flicking the switch. A lot of enemies will attack you when this happens and you need to take them out.

Once you are at the second waypoint’s corridor, a sniper will be waiting for you at the other end so effective utilization of cover is necessary. Continue to the third waypoint and free the prisoners before heading to the control room. Use explosives to annihilate the control room and then climb the silo.

Climb the silo as much as you can, and then jump to the other side. Head right from there and destroy the bliss containers from afar, as their explosions can be quite strong. Once you have taken out all of the bliss containers, go up the stairs and take out all of the enemies until you are at the waypoint. Here, just survive until you are extracted.

Baron Lumbermill

Start this quest by talking to the Dutch in Whitetail Mountains. After that, head over to the Lumbermill. Carefully watch out for the sniper at the middle tower of the mill.

The front stairs will allow you to jump through the window and get some gear. Your main job right now is to take out as many enemies as you can. Keep on taking out the cultists until you are able to free Jess and talk to her. Talking to Jess will end this mission.

A Right to Bear Arms

This mission will earn you Cheeseburger’s loyalty. Head over to the F.A.N.G center to begin the quest. You may have to liberate the area before you are able to begin the quest. Once the enemies are dead, talk to Wade to find out where Cheeseburger is.

Before you go look for Cheeseburger, fish for some salmon by following the waypoint. The rods will be waiting for you there and you can catch a salmon before you head to the construction yard to the east.

Kill all of the enemies in the yard and feed the bear to have him join you as a Fang for Hire. At this point, enemies will swarm your location and you should try and use Cheeseburger to take out most of them while you provide the cover (preferably with a sniper). Take out all of the enemies to end the quest.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 The Quality of Mercy, Baron Lumbermill, A Right to Bear Arms Walkthrough Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!