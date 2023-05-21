Our Far Cry 5 The Confession, The Atonement, The Wrath Walkthrough Guide below covers details regarding the story missions: The Confessions, The Atonement, and The Wrath. Head down below to complete the end game with John Seed in the Holland Valley.

After racking up a chunk of resistance points in Holland Valley, you’re finally ready to face off against one of the antagonists in the game: John Seed. Our Far Cry 5 The Confession, The Atonement, The Wrath Walkthrough Guide below covers the three missions which will eventually lead you to the final battle against John Seed.

Far Cry 5 The Confession, The Atonement, The Wrath

The Confession

You’re not done with causing trouble, now are you? Good news then, John Seed will have you captured again, this time by Bliss bullets.

Carry out the confession with John Seed after which John will take you guys downstairs to allow for a chance to escape. Fall towards the stairs on your chair to break free of the straps and escape. Find a melee weapon here for the remainder of the mission.

Go through the tubes under the pipes to drop down and enter the other tube. Take out any enemies here, stealthily. Keep moving to find a cultist with a bat. Eliminate him and then unlock the door using the wheel. By now, you’ll have weapons so use them to take out the remaining enemies until you reach the waypoint

You’ll now have 1 minute and a half minutes to escape the bunker. You’ll encounter many ‘Angels’ here so take them out one by one if possible. Use the zip line and escape the area. The mission will reach completion.

The Atonement

After having achieved 13,000 Resistance Points in Holland Valley, John Seed will force you to move to Fall’s End where your allies are being held captive.

Attend the meeting at the church. Violence will erupt as a battle starts in the church. Fight off cultists and escape via a jeep. Use the machine gun on it to keep away any enemy vehicles while you make your way to Seed’s Ranch. Once you’ve reached it, enter a plane to start the next mission titled ‘Wrath’

The Wrath

Chase down John Seed who’s escaping by a plane. While flying, keep shooting cannons at John’s plane to weaken it. Beware, he’ll also try to perform attacks from his plane so dodge and avoid accordingly. After depleting the life bar of John’s plane, he will eject. Use parachute to move close to him or in the case you don’t have one, land your plane on a hill or a mountain peak.

Chase him down and shoot him with a weapon of your choice. Say bye to one of the main enemies in the game, but before you do so, grab the bunker key from his corpse, will ya?

This is all we have in our Far Cry 5 The Confession, The Atonement, The Wrath Walkthrough Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!