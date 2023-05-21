Far Cry 5 may not have a lot of variation, but it has enough tricks up its sleeve to leave you flabbergasted at one point or the other. When that happens, you will be happy that you took the time to read this Far Cry 5 Search and Rescue, Radio Silence, Eviction Notice Walkthrough Guide.

Our Far Cry 5 Search and Rescue, Radio Silence, Eviction Notice Walkthrough Guide will guide you through the 3 aforementioned missions in a step by step manner so that you can easily go through them and not run into any trouble along the way.

Far Cry 5 Search and Rescue, Radio Silence, Eviction Notice

One of the missions that we will cover in this guide is a passive mission, which means that we will provide you tips and tricks on how to complete it as you go through the rest of the game.

The other quests are similar to the rest of the game in which you try to liberate the county from cultist presence. Let’s go ahead and take a walk through of the quests so that you can see how to go forward with Search and Rescue, Radio Silence and Eviction Notice.

Search and Rescue

This is a passive quest which requires you to free 20 resistance fighters in the Whitetail Mountains. Free your first resistance fighter to get a call from Eli and begin this quest. Every person that you have already saved will also be added to this tally. You can find the fighters in prisoner transports, cages and other buildings with a strong cultist presence.

Radio Silence

Go to the Wolf’s Den to begin the mission by talking to Tammy. Then, head north to the peaks to reach the tower and destroy the jammer by shooting at it. You can use the grapple perk to climb the tower quickly.

The second tower can be found to the northeast and it watches over the hotel. You can either use the wingsuit to get there or walk. Kill the enemies around it and then destroy the jammer on top. Once you do that, you will need to ambush the truck at the next waypoint and destroy it. It is best to use Hurk or Nick Rye as they can destroy vehicles easily. Go to Tammy again after this to begin the next quest.

Eviction Notice

See Tammy and then go to the house south of the den to clear the area. Mark all of the enemies and you will get two waypoints guiding you to the Chosen. After that, you can either sneak in or just go in guns blazing. The first Chosen should be towards the east of the building on a porch while the second one should be inside the building with a bow.

Kill both of the Chosen and then set the charges at their appropriate waypoints. As soon as you place the second waypoint, you will have 15 seconds to get out of the building as it will explode at that time.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Search and Rescue, Radio Silence, Eviction Notice Walkthrough Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!