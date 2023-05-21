Far Cry 5 Online Guide – How To Play Online, Story Mode, Arcade Mode

Far Cry 5 has a ton of things to do but wouldn’t it be even better if you could do them with someone else? Well, using this Far Cry 5 Online Guide, you will be able to. Playing with your friends will pretty much completely change the experience of the game, so let’s see how to do that!

Our Far Cry 5 Online Guide will outline how you can get into an online game. The method is different for both Arcade Mode and Campaign Mode so we will go through both of them.

Far Cry 5 Online

As we stated before, there are different ways to play online in the Story Mode and the Arcade Mode. As expected, there is not any way to have effective PVP modes in the Story Mode, and you will be playing PVE most of the time. Let’s go ahead and take a look at how to get into the online modes of Far Cry 5 and how does the game become different once you do start playing online.

How to Play Online

If you want to play the story with a friend and free the Hope County together, then you need to play the opening part of the game on your own. Once you have finished the chase scene and wake up in the bunker, you will do some quests and then will be free to explore the Hope County. Here, you will be able to invite your friend to join in.

Story Mode Co-op

Head over to your inventory and then select the second node from your right side. This is the Online Menu from where you can invite people. Select the friends tab from the right-side and select whoever you want to invite to play with you. You cannot invite random players at this moment. Once the player accepts your invite, they will be transported to your game.

You can set the party as open to allowing your friends to join in whenever they want. If you set it to closed (in the Gameplay Tab), you will have to invite players yourselves. Remember that people who join your game will not progress in their own copy of Far Cry 5. However, they will get to keep any items, money, and perks they unlock.

Arcade Mode

In order to play online in the Arcade Mode, open up the mode and you will get a choice to play solo, co-op, or the 12-player mode. Here, you can tap the options/touchpad to open up the menu and form an in-game party. Invite your friends to the open slots by selecting them.

Your friends will appear in your party once they have accepted your invite. Here, you can invite recent players that you played the mode with if you enjoyed playing with them.

There is no way to invite random players in this mode as well. If you do want to play with strangers, you can start the game without a full party and it will randomly match you with strangers. Lastly, you can create a Private Lobby which can have 12 players at a single time.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Online Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!