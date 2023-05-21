Far Cry 5 Fall’s End, Man’s Best Friend, Death Wish, and No Means No Walkthrough Guide

The four quests from Fall’s End to No Means No have a lot of places where you can potentially get stuck or not be able to go through for one reason or another. Thankfully though, you have this Far Cry 5 Fall’s End, Man’s Best Friend, Death Wish, No Means No Walkthrough Guide.

Our Far Cry 5 Fall’s End, Man’s Best Friend, Death Wish, No Means No Walkthrough Guide will tell you how to go through all four of the aforementioned quests in a step-by-step manner so that you can easily get through to the next part of the Far Cry 5 Main Storyline.

Far Cry 5 Fall’s End, Man’s Best Friend, Death Wish, No Means No Walkthrough

As is the case with most of the quests in Far Cry 5, you will be working towards slowly liberating the entire county from the yoke of the cultists.

The missions will have you slowly wither down the influence of the cultists in the area and regain stability in the region. Let’s go ahead and take a look at how to get through this section of the Far Cry 5 story.

Fall’s End

Head over to Fall’s End by following the waypoint and proceed by taking out all of the enemies in the town. There are two hostages that you can save and they will help you free the rest of the area. If you do not save them, they will still be available to you after the quest.

Get to the right side of the town to avoid conflict and free the hostage from the house that has a lot of enemies around it. The second hostage can be found near the tower, which can also serve as a good vantage point to plan the rest of your assault.

When you take out enough enemies, air support will come in which can be countered by using the machine gun manned on the centre of the town. Eliminate all resistance to liberate the town.

Man’s Best Friend

This quest will allow you to get Boomer the dog on your team. To do so, get to Rae-Rae’s Pumpkin farm which is on the map of the Holland Valley towards the northwest. Kill all the enemies before they manage to raise the alarm.

Once done, get to the cage and pet the animal to have him permanently join you as a ‘Fang for Hire’. Boomer will help you find the rest of the enemies to complete the quest.

Death Wish

Death Wish has you freeing Merle Briggs. Get to the Silver Lake Trailer Park towards the north of the Holland Valley and take out all of the cultists. It is best to perform stealth takedowns as they will not be able to call in reinforcements. Once done, talk to Merle to unlock the quest.

After that, retrieve Merle’s vehicle from US Auto. Once you get there, be stealthy and eliminate as many cultists as you can (beware of the sniper on the rooftops). The best way to take out the sniper is using a bow or a silenced sniper rifle of your own.

Free up all of the cultists and then head over to Golden Galley Gas towards the east to get your hands on Death Wish. Once you are driving, take the car to Merle and take out all enemies that remain to get your hands on the jeep and 600 RP.

No Means No

This is a hidden quest that can reward you with 600 RP. Do damage to the ‘Yes’ sign overlooking the valley and you will receive a call telling you to finish the job. From here, use an armed helicopter or a plane to shoot down the sign until you have destroyed all of the lettering. This will complete the quest.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Fall’s End, Man’s Best Friend, Death Wish, No Means No Walkthrough Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!