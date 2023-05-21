Far Cry 5 Crafting Guide – How To Craft, Crafting Materials, Recipes

Crafting is not as huge a part of Far Cry 5 as it is of other games in the modern era. However, crafting will still go a long way for you and if you follow this Far Cry 5 Crafting Guide. You will be able to acquire quite a lot of materials useful to you as you hunt down the cult in Montana.

This Far Cry 5 Crafting Guide will tell you what can you craft in Far Cry 5 and provide you with the recipes. Not only that, it will also mention where can you find the how to make so that you do not waste your time trying to figure out the crafting system of the game and instead can focus on taking down the cult.

Far Cry 5 Crafting

Most of the things that you can craft in Far Cry 5 are recipes which will give you one buff or the other. This can range from Liquor to Oregano to the Ultimate Hunter. No matter what the recipe, you will need the specific how to make to make it as well. Here is a look at all of the stuff that you can craft in the game!

Liquor

How to Craft : 1x Liquor

Gets you drunk, and makes you forget the horrors of reality.

Oregano

How to Craft : 1x Oregano

Useful condiment in multiple recipes.

The Fast

How to Craft : 2x Bliss Oil + 2x Jimson Weed

It will make you faster for a short duration.

The Furious

How to Craft : 2x Bliss Oil + 2x Prairie Fire

Your melee attacks will deal more damage for a short duration.

Ultimate Hunter

How to Craft : 2x Prairie Fire + 2x Mustard + 2x Jimson Weed

All animals are tagged and all predators flee.

Ultimate Survivor

How to Craft : 2x Lupine + 4x Prickly Lettuce

You take less damage for a short duration.

Crafting Explosives

As you fight peggies, you will be able to craft explosives among the medicines. The components required to craft the explosives may seem quite a lot, but as you continue to do missions, these numbers will decrease.

As you move through the areas of the map with civilization, you will find many components including blasting caps, casings, nitro, and fasteners. You can use these to create explosives including dynamites and molotov. These explosives are great for when you want to ambush someone or destroy vehicles which are armored.

These explosives take very little time to craft and can be created in the middle of fights. Highlight the item that you wish to craft in the weapon wheel and hold down the button to craft the item. For homeopathic, you can find herbs and other ingredients all across the world.

Where to Find Crafting Materials

Prairie Fire : Find it in rocky places.

: Find it in rocky places. Mustard : Find it in and around forests.

: Find it in and around forests. Lupine : Find it close to or inside water.

: Find it close to or inside water. Prickly Lettuce : Find it in the savannas and the plains.

: Find it in the savannas and the plains. Jimson Weed : Find it near roads and other urban structures.

: Find it near roads and other urban structures. Oregano : Find it on bodies and around the world at random places.

: Find it on bodies and around the world at random places. Nitro : You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers.

: You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers. Liquor : You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers.

: You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers. Bliss Oil : You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers.

: You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers. Fasteners : You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers.

: You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers. Blasting Cap: You can sometimes discover it in looting bodies or containers.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Crafting Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!