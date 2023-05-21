Far Cry 5 Animal Companions Guide – Where To Find, How To Get, Advantages

An interesting feature of Far Cry 5 is the fact that you can recruit animals to your cause. These animals are quite a bit different from one another and all of them give you various different advantages that can be useful in your quest across the world. However, it is not easy to have them as your companion and that is where you will need this Far Cry 5 Animal Companions Guide.

This Far Cry 5 Animal Companions Guide will tell you about all of the companions in the game. It will mention how can you get the companions on your side and what advantages will they bring to the team once they are with you.

Far Cry 5 Animal Companions

There are 3 different animals scattered throughout the world. You can tame all of them and have one of them as your companion at any one given time.

They can be added to your allies after you do one thing for them or the other. In order to use them, open the ‘Fangs for Hire’ tab and select one of your animals. They will automatically start doing whatever it is that they do.

The list of animal companions includes a dog, a bear, and a cougar. The animals have different positives like all other attributes. Here’s an overview of Far Cry 5 Animal Companions on an individual basis.

How to Get Animal Companions

Here are the three companions that you can get as you battle the evil cult across Montana.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Boomer (Dog)

To get Boomer as your companion, get to the dog icon at the Pumpkin Farm after freeing the Dutch’s Island. There at the icon, you’ll be able to start a quest named “Man’s Best Friend”. Completing the quest will enable you to keep Boomer as your companion.

Boomer has the ability to locate nearby enemies and disarm them. He also has the ability to provide stealth kills, bringing ammo, and scaring off the bears.

Peaches (Mountain Lion)

After setting the Dutch’s Island free, talk to Miss Maple in Peach’s Taxidermy which is located in the northwest corner. Doing so will start the quest that will make Peaches your animal companion.

Take Peaches home and make it your companion. It’ll be able to provide stealth kills and will keep the trained wolves at a distance from you.

Cheeseburger (Bear)

Go to the Beer icon after setting the island free. Speak to Wade Fowler after blowing the cult outpost and you’ll get the quest “Right to Bear Arms”.

The quest is to retrieve Cheeseburger from the Liner Building Supplies Site. This will get you your Bear companion.

He doesn’t have much stealth but is tough. He can barge outposts to take everyone out.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Animal Companions Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!