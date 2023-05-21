Far Cry 3 features a leveling system similar to the ones found in other games such as Borderlands 2 and Torchlight, and sometimes you need a bit of help in order to know what skills are worth taking in order to complement the kind of play style you’re going for, thus we have compiled this Far Cry 3 Skills Tree guide.

Far Cry 3 Skills Tree

The skill trees for Jason come in three forms; The Shark, the Heron and The Spider.

Note: some of the skills are locked until you complete a prerequisite challenge first, usually involving killing a certain number of enemies in a certain way.

The Heron

The Heron Skill tree focuses on making you a mobile, scout-type player by increasing movement speed, reload speed, and granting you a number of takedown skills.

Cook Grenades

Holding the grenade button will ‘cook’ a grenade, making it explode faster after the throw.

Hip Shooter

This skill will make you more accurate while firing SMGs, pistols and shotguns from the hip.

Syringe Potency

Syringe effects last 25% longer.

Aimed Reload

You can now reload pistols and rifles while aiming.

Death from Above

Press a button to kill an enemy from above. These kinds of kills will give you five times normal experience.

Death from Below

Press the Right Stick kill an enemy from a ledge below them. These kinds of kills will give you five times normal experience.

Enhanced Syringe Potency

Syringe effects last 50% longer.

Deap Breath

Allows you to remain underwater for a longer period.

Steady Aim

Pressing a button while looking through a scope will steady the weapon for a greater period of time.

Line Gunner

This skill will allow you to shoot some weapons from the zipline.

Soft Landing

Take 25% less fall damage.

Breath Control

Your aim remains steady for four times longer.

Cool Gunner

(LOCKED – Requires 10 Mounted Gun Kills to unlock) Mounted guns now fire longer before they overheat.

Marathon Man

(LOCKED – Requires you to collect 5 Relics to unlock) Allows you to sprint faster.

Dual Death From Above

(Locked – Requires you to perform one Death from Above kill to unlock) Allows you to kill two people simultaneously from above for 7.5 times normal experience per kill.

Dual Death From Below

(Locked – Requires you to perform one Death from Below kill to unlock) Allows you to kill two people simultaneously from below for 7.5 times normal experience per kill.

Gunslinger Takedown

(Locked – Requires 10 handgun kills to unlock) Allows you to take an enemy’s pistol and kill others with it.

The Shark Skill Tree

Skills in the Shark tree of Far Cry 3 are for those characters who like to be all gung-ho when blazing through the enemy. Because of this, the skills found here mostly deal with advancing healing and combat processes.

Takedown

Lets you silently kill an enemy from behind for three times normal experience.

Adrenaline

50% faster health regeneration on health bars that aren’t empty.

Improved First Aid

Allows you to heal yourself without medicine.

Advanced Conditioning

Gives you an extra health slot.

Field medic

Medical Syringes restore 4 health slots.

Field Surgeon

Medical Syringes restore 6 health slots.

Chained Takedown

Lets you string together up to 10 takedowns, giving you 10 times more experience for every successive kill.

Ironsides

50% less damage taken from explosions.

Fire Retardant

50% less damage taken from fire.

Evasive Driving

Stolen vehicles are twice as resistant to damage.

Peak Conditioning

(Locked – Requires you to craft 10 health syringes to unlock) Grants you an extra health slot.

Adrenaline Surge

(Locked – Requires three supply drops completed to unlock) Health Bars regenerate twice as fast.

Button Up

(Locked – Requires you to buy 3 body armors to unlock) Body Armor can take 50% more damage now.

Heavy Beatdown

(Locked – Requires you to kill one Bull Shark to unlock) Gives you a special heavy attack that grants five times normal experience per kill.

Grenade Takedown

(Locked – Requires you to kill 5 people with grenades to unlock) Lets you kill enemies by activating their equipped grenades then pushing them away for five times normal experience per kill.

Advanced First Aid

Healing without medicine replenishes 3 slots of health.

Physical Conditioning

Gain a 3rd health slot.

The Spider

The Spider skill tree is your basic stealth tree. It features takedown variations that will make picking off your enemies easier, as well as skills that enhance various elements of survival, like swimming and running.

Sprint Slide

While sprinting, you can press a button that will cause you to go into a slide.

Jungle Run

Movement speed while crouched is increased.

Takedown Drag

Now you can drag and hide bodies after performing takedowns.

Running Reload

Allows you to reload weapons while running.

Expert Archery

Steadies aim with the bow.

Expert Swimmer

Hitting a button allows you to move 25% quicker in water.

Horticulture 101

Obtain twice as many items from plants as you normally would.

Stone Wall

Take less damage from animals and have a lesser chance of being knocked over by enemies.

Zoology 101

Dead Animals grant twice as much loot.

Loot Takedown

Automatically loot the corpse after a takedown.

Knife Throw Takedown

Perform a takedown, and throw the victim’s knife at another enemy.

Combat Archery

Draw and fire arrows 50% faster.

Nimble Fingers

Reloads pistols, SMGs and shotguns 25% faster.

Quick Swap

Bringing up iron sights and switching weapons is faster.

Nimble Hands

(Locked – Unknown requirement) Reloads assault rifles, sniper rifles and LMGs 25% faster.

Penny Pincher

(Locked – Unknown requirement) Receive more money from dead bodies.

Dealmaker

(Locked – Requires you to complete three Wanted Dead quests) Get 25% more money from selling looted items.

Ninja Step

(Locked – Requires you to liberate 2 outposts without being detected) You make less noise while running and sprinting.