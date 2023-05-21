Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Predator’s Path Side Missions Guide



There are a total of eight Predator’s Path missions spread across the island of Farcry 3: Blood Dragon. Successfully completing these missions will not only earn you extra cash and CP but also many attachments for your weapons.

All that is needed to be done is; you have to kill a target with a specified weapon (That is important). Once you start a quest, a mark will appear on your mini map as to where you can find the weapon to kill the target. Pick up the weapon; find the target and kill it. Easy as it can be!

Predator’s Path #1 – Hunt the Sniper

Starting Point: X coordinate: 482.0 Y coordinate: 524.7

Where to find the weapon: X coordinate: 472.7 Y coordinate: 512.8

The weapon provided to you is Fazertron. After you have collected the weapon and the ammo; climb up the hill in the opposite direction until you see a tall building with a few regular snipers and an elite sniper with yellow armor suit (which is your target). Killing them all will complete the mission.

Successfully completing the mission will award you:

$250

5000CP

Larger Mag attachment for Fazertron

Predator’s Path #2 – Tiger Fist

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Starting Point: X coordinate: 524.8 Y coordinate: 503.2

Where to find the weapon: X coordinate: 553.6 Y coordinate: 496.3

The weapon provided to you is a crossbow, and you have to kill a rare blue tiger with it. After collecting your weapon, continue up the road until you see the tiger. It will roughly take three shots to die. Killing it will successfully complete the mission.

Successfully completing the mission will award you:

$250

5000CP

Light barrel attachment for Fazertron

Predator’s Path #3 – Insurance Scammer

Starting Point: X coordinate: 605.0 Y coordinate: 493.1

Where to find the weapon: X coordinate: 595.0 Y coordinate: 449.9

The weapon provided to you is an A.J.M. 9. Once you have collected your weapon. Continue up the road until you see a few jeeps standing with a few soldiers patrolling the area. Your target is in the yellow armor. You can use any weapon to kill the other soldiers, but you must kill the target with the weapon specified. Killing them all will complete the mission.

Successfully completing the mission will award you:

$250

5000CP

Semi-automatic attachment for Kobracon

Predator’s Path #4 – Birds with Attitude

Starting Point: X coordinate: 527.5 Y coordinate: 465.6

Where to find weapon: X coordinate: 513.2 Y coordinate: 456.8

The weapon given to you is a Kobracon and the target you have to kill is a cassowary. After collecting your weapon and ammo, keep up on the road until you enter mission objective area. Look out for a blue cassowary. Try to keep your distance once you spot it and use your weapon scope to kill it.

Successfully completing the mission will award you:

$200

4000CP

Laser sight for A.J.M. 9

Predator’s Path #5 – Turtle Killer

Starting Point: X coordinate: 518.3 Y coordinate: 366.2

Where to find the weapon: X coordinate: 518.8 Y coordinate: 360.4

Successfully completing this mission requires you to kill 4 turtles only using your melee weapon. From the starting point, you need to crouch and make your way down the hole to your right. There you will see a pool of electrifying water. Use the pipes and the planks to make your way across the room where you will find a turtle lying on a platform. Knife it!

Get back to the starting point and now move to the tunnel on your left, you will end up in a room with a tunnel far across it and a hole in the wall on your left. Go through the hole on your left and immediately get back as an explosive barrel will come down hurtling towards you. When it explodes; make your way to the side room and melee the turtle there.

Come back to the room where you started off and go through the tunnel far across the room. Once again you will have to back away towards the tunnel as the flames will come swooping down. Time your movement and get inside the room to kill the turtle to your left.

Jump into the water and make your way to the room at the far end through the broken pipe. You will have to fight the crocodile as you make your way into the water. After that swim up to the far platform and kill the last turtle.

Successfully completing this mission will award you:

$200

4000CP

High power scope attachment for Kobracon

Predator’s Path #6 – He’s not heavy, he’s big boned.

Starting Point: X coordinate: 465.6 Y coordinate: 334.6

Where to find the weapon: X coordinate: 502.2 Y coordinate: 360.2

The weapon provided to you is a Galleria 1991! After collecting your weapon and ammo from continue up the hill until you see a small storage room with a few soldiers patrolling the area and a heavy soldier with yellow armor (Your target) inside the building. Throw a few grenades to clear the area outside and finally the Heavy Gunner to complete the mission.

Successfully completing the mission will award you:

$200

4000CP

FOG Scope attachment for Kobracon

Predator’s Path #7 – Mind the Teeth

Starting Point: X coordinate: 600.6 Y coordinate: 314.0

Where to find the Weapon: X coordinate: 604.5 Y coordinate: 348.2

The target that you have to kill is a shark and the weapon provided to you is nothing but explosives. After refilling your explosives from the ship; look around for a shark swimming nearby. Once you spot it, throw in some grenades as bait. You can keep on throwing grenades and C4s at it to kill it and eventually complete the mission.

Successfully completing the mission will award you:

$200

4000CP

Mag Pouch attachment for Fazertron

Predator’s Path #8 – Unique Horn Dragon

Starting Point: X coordinate: 465.6 Y coordinate: 334.6

Where to find the Weapon: X coordinate: 464.2 Y coordinate: 361.9

This mission can be regarded as the most difficult mission amongst all. Therefore you can use any weapon you want. After you go to the weapon finding coordinates, you will get a lot of health, an armor and ammo.

Continue along the path on top of the hill and you will see the dragon on a ruin. This dragon is no different from the other dragons you already encountered with.

All you need to do is evade its lasers and avoid getting bit. Throw all the grenades and C4s you have and keep shooting it until it’s down. You can use a small doorway on the right of the ruin to your advantage as you can take cover behind the door and make it an easy kill.

Successfully completing the mission will award you:

$350

6000CP

Grip attachment for Fazertron

Found anything missing? Let us know by commenting below!