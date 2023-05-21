Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Leveling Unlocks Guide – How To Level Up



Leveling system in Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is quite different. Each time you will level, you will either acquire an additional health slot or earn a skill. This process will definitely make your character Rex a lean, mean killing machine.

The best way to progress through levels quickly is to go hunting and liberating garrisons. You will not get bonus exp points for doing something stealthily. However, you will get bonus exp points for finding collectibles in the Island. So, get yourself a map as it will also tell you the locations of the collectibles. Plus, it has the bonus of unlocking weapon modifications as well.

Here is what you unlock at every level:

Level 1

It allows you to breath underwater indefinitely thanks to his cyber-lungs.

It allows you to sprint faster than a human.

It allows you to resist all damage from falling from any height.

It allows you to perform regular takedowns, shuriken takedowns, and chained takedowns.

Level 2

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 3

Quick Swap- brings up your iron sights more quickly when aiming.

Level 4

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 5

Sniper Archery – It make you more stable with the bow.

Level 6

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 7

Improved Basic Repair – heals three of your health slot using basic repair if you are out nano meds.

Level 8

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 9

Running Reload – Reload weapons while running.

Level 10

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 11

Highwayman –Steal from an enemy while performing a close range takedown.

Level 12

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 13

Piston Booster – Move faster when crouched.

Level 14

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 15

Heavy Beatdown – You can perform a takedown on a heavy gunner or a flamer.

Level 16

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 17

Expert Basic Repair – heals four of your health slot using basic repair if you are out nano meds.

Level 18

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 19

Sight Loader – Allows to reload while aiming down iron sights.

Level 20

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 21

Grenade Takedown – Kick a grenade laden enemy towards his allies.

Level 22

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 23

Bio-Regen – Health bars regenerate 75% more .

Level 24

You acquire an extra health slot.

Level 25

Blast Pants – Take 50% less damage from explosions.

Level 26

Internal Gyros –Take less damage from animals and have less chance of being taken down by foes.

Level 27

Gunslight Takedown – Steal a foes pistol while performing a take down.

Level 28

Combat Archery – Shoot arrows 50% faster.

Level 29

Nano-Weave Protection – Internal modifications increase the damage-absorbing capacity of body armor by 50%

Level 30