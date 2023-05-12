Fallout Shelter Rooms Guide – How to Increase Rooms Efficiency

In Fallout Shelter, you can add several rooms to your vault. There are different types of rooms, each with unique purpose.

Fallout Shelter Rooms

You can build 2-3 rooms of the same type and level next to one another to build a larger room which can hold more dwellers and create more resources. Moreover, most rooms can be upgraded in order to increase production and storage.

Elevator

Cost: None

These are the only methods to vertical travel throughout a vault. These can be placed in different areas and are used to keep raiders from reaching the lower areas of your vault.

Living Quarters

Cost: None, 2nd Room: 130 Caps, 3rd Room: 170 Caps

SPECIAL: Charisma

This room allow you to accommodate dwellers and breed new dwellers.

Power Generator

Cost: 100 Caps, 2nd Room: 125 Caps, 3rd Room: 150 Caps

SPECIAL: Strength

This room produces power for the vault after some dwellers have been assigned to work here.

Diner

Cost: 100 Caps, 2nd Room: 125 Caps, 3rd Room: 150 Caps

SPECIAL: Agility

This room produces food for the vault.

Water Treatment

Cost: 100 Caps, 2nd Room: 125 Caps, 3rd Room: 150 Caps

SPECIAL: Perception

This room produces water for the vault.

Storage Room

Cost: 300 Caps

SPECIAL: Endurance

You need to have 12 dwellers in your vault to unlock this room which increases the number of weapons and outfits that you can carry.

Medbay

Cost: 400 Caps, 2nd Room: 500 Caps, 3rd Room: 600 Caps

SPECIAL: Intelligence

You need to have 14 dwellers in your vault to unlock this room which allows you to create Stimpaks.

Science Lab

Cost: 400 Caps

SPECIAL: Intelligence

This room allows players to create Rad-X which eradicates radiation from the dwellers and allows players to replenish dwellers’ HP by using Stimpaks.

Radio Studio

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Charisma

This room is used to attract more dwellers to your vault and have 100% chances of sex between two persons of opposite sex.

Weight Room

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Strength

Dwellers inside this room will increase their strength and speed up the training time.

Athletics Room

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Agility

Dwellers inside this room will increase their agility and speed up the training time.

Armory

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Perception

Dwellers inside this room will increase their perception and speed up the training time.

Classroom

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Intelligence

Dwellers inside this room will increase their intelligence and speed up the training time.

Fitness Room

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Endurance

Dwellers inside this room will increase their endurance and speed up the training time.

Lounge

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Charisma

Dwellers inside this room will increase their charisma and speed up the training time.

Game Room

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Luck

Dwellers inside this room will increase their luck and speed up the training time.

Nuclear Reactor

Cost: 1,200 Caps

SPECIAL: Strength

This room produces power for the vault after some dwellers have been assigned to work here.

Garden

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Agility

This room produces food for the vault.

Water Purification

Cost: N/A

SPECIAL: Perception

This room produces water for the vault.

Rooms Efficiency

Thanks to TunderProsum, we can lay out a general idea of how you can increase room’s efficiency in Fallout Shelter.

If there are more trainees in a training room, all dwellers will increase their individual training speed. Each trainee increases around 1.9% speed.

Training time is the set of triangle numbers N = {1, 3, 6, 10, 15, 21, 28, 36, 45…}. Level up your lowest skilled follower at any time, pushing one follower from 9-10 will take 45 times as long as levelling a follower from 1-2 skill whilst the benefit (in resource rooms at least) is the same.

Both for Power Plants and Nuclear Plants, double rooms are better than triple or single rooms. Moreover, output per resource is not affected by the skills of the workers in the room if you only log-in to collect resources.

1 worker of 6 agility will take the same time to produce an output as 2 workers with 3 agility each.

In addition to this, vault happiness affects the resource cycle time and training time. Furthermore, medical rooms and science rooms should be kept single during the early game or double at max.

Lastly, do note that skill in any room is only applicable if you play the game for prolonged duration. In case you are a player who logs-in, collects stuff, and leaves for at least 20 minutes, workers and skill in a room will have null impact on your output.

If there is something else you would like to know; make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below!