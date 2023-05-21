Our Fallout 76 Nuka Cherry Locations Guide will help you find all of the Nuka Cherry along with their locations. Like the previous Fallout titles, there are a number of collectibles to be found in Fallout 76 and Nuka Cherry is one of them.

Fallout 76 Nuka Cherry Locations

Collectibles are scattered throughout the locations in Fallout 76. Nuka Cola is one of the prominent collectibles in the game and can be found in different locations.

However, the sheer number of Nuka Cherry themselves and the buildings make it difficult for players to find them all. That is where our guide comes in to help you with all of the locations of Nuka Cherry in Fallout 76.

Forest Zone A

Flatwoods

You will find a Nuka Cherry in Flatwoods. It is a town located in The Forest Zone A.

Forest Zone B

WV Lumber Co.

WV Lumber Co. is located to the Northwest corner of the Appalachia in The Forest Zone B. Players will only find a single Nuka Cherry in this location. In addition, caution is advised while entering this location as this is infested with Super Mutant.

Tyler County Fairgrounds

Tyler County Fairgrounds is located in the Forest Zone B. Players will find Nuka-Cherry+ here. However, be prepared while entering this location as Scorched are marching this place.

Morgantown

As the name suggests, Morgantown is a town and there is only one Nuka Cherry in the entire town. You will find the Nuka Cherry at the Nuka Cola Billboard Apartments.

Morgantown High School

Players will find that Morgantown High School is mostly covered in overgrown vegetation with rusted cars parked in front. Players will have to explore a bit to find the Nuka Cherry as the school has two interior level to explore.

Arktos Pharma

When you enter the Arktos Pharma make sure you hack the terminal in the entrance to disable the turret. Players will find only one Nuka Cherry here along with a number of collectibles.

Greg’s Mine Supply

This building is locked up tight but, you can get inside through a small tunnel. The entrance to the tunnel can be found across the road. Nuka Chery is one of the collectibles you will find here.

Forest Zone C

Sutton Station

The Sutton Station is located in the Forest Zone C. Aside from the Nuka Cherry, players will also find Vendor bot here along with a number of other collectibles.

White Powder Winter Sports

White Powder Winter Sports is also located in The Forest Zone C. Players will not only find the Nuka Cherry over here but also a safe with valuables inside.

Forest Zone D

Kanawha Nuka Cola Plant

Kanawha Nuka Cola Plant is located in The Forest Zone D. It is a quite a large area for players to explore. Players will find Nuka Cherry+++ in this location.

Forest Zone E

Charleston Station

Located to the North of the Charleston in The Forest Zone E, Charleston Station is a small and forgotten train station. Nuka Cherry is the only collectible you will find here.

Charleston Capitol Building

The Charleston Capitol Building is located in The Forest Zone E. It is a quite a big location with a number of things to find including the Nuka Cherry.

New Gad

While the New Gad seems like a big place but, it is nothing more than a maze of small connected shacks. Located in The Forest Zone E, players will only find Nuka Cherry here.

AVR Medical Center

AVR Medical Center is a rusting medical facility. Players will find Nuka Cherry here. Given that it used to be Medical Center, there are bound to the medical junk to be found here.

Toxic Valley

Hemlock Holes

Once a golf course now is a ruin ridden with radiation. Players will Nuka Cherry here and there isn’t much to be found here as it is a small place. Hemlock Holes is located in the Toxic Valley.

Grafton

Grafton is located in the Toxic valley and is nothing more than a Toxic Pile. Players will find a number of collectibles here including Nuka Cherry. There are also other things in the Grafton that might interest players.

Smith Farm

Located in the Toxic Valley and northeast of the Grafton, Smith Farm used to be a farm close to a freshwater spring. Now there is nothing but radiation there. Players will find a Nuka Cherry here.

Pioneer Scout Camp

The Pioneer Scout Camp is also located in the Toxic Valley. Expect the radiation to be very high here and you will also find a Nuka Cherry here to collect.

Black Bear Lodge

While the glory days of the Black Bear Lodge are behind it but, there are still things to be found here. Nuka Cherry is one of the collectibles you will find here along with a Huntsmaster in the basement.

Ashe Heap Zone A

Belching Betty

Make sure you have a Power Armor or a fireproof kit before you enter Belching Betty as the mine is very hot. There are collectibles to be found in the mine including a Nuka Cherry. Belching Betty is located in The Ashe Heap Zone A.

Nicholsons’s End

Located at the Southern edge of Beckley township in Ashe Heap Zone A, the Nicholsons’s End is a weird place, to say the least. Players will find a couple of collectibles here including the Nuka-Cherry.

Mount Blair Trainyard

Located in The Ashe Heap Zone A, near Abandoned Mine Shaft Elaine, Mount Blair Trainyard is an abandoned trainyard with interesting collectibles to find including the Nuka Cherry.

Ash Heap Zone B Nuka Cherry

Big Bend Tunnel West

Big Bend Tunnel West is a tunnel system and a vast one located in The Ashe Heap Zone B. There are a number of collectibles to be found here including the Nuka Cherry.

Welch

Located in the Ashe Heap Zone B used to be a small town before it went downhill. Players will find Nuka Cherry here along with other collectibles.

Garrahan Estate

Garrahan Estate is basically a tower with multiple floors for the players to explore. It is located in The Ashe Heap Zone B which offers a couple of Collectibles including the Nuka Cherry.

Hornwright Estate

The Hornwright Estate used to belong to a rich mining family. While there is a bar on the ground floor but, find the ID card to access to upper level and you will find their riches.

Aside from that, the Hornwright Estate is located in the Ashe Heap Zone B and has a number of collectibles including the Nuka Cherry.

Savage Divide Zone A Nuka Cherry Locations

Palace of the Winding Path

Palace of the Winding Path is located in the Savage Divide Zone A. This location has a lot to offer including collectibles like Nuka Cherry.

Site Bravo

Located in Savage Divide Zone A, Site Bravo is one of the Missile Silo locations in Fallout 76. You will also visit this location as part of a quest and players will find Nuka Cherry here along with Overseer’s Cache and other collectibles.

Sunnytop Ski Lanes

Sunnytop Ski Lanes used to be a thriving Ski hotel but now, Super Mutants roam the area. Located in Savage Divide Zone A, players will find a Nuka Cherry here along with a number of other collectibles.

Monongah Power Plant

As the name suggests, Monongah Power Plant is a power plant providing power to the entire Savage Divide, if you get the generator working. There are a number of entrances to this location on the ground level. Players will find Nuka Cherry here along with other collectibles. Monongah Power Plant is located in Savage Divide Zone A.

Monongah

Monongah is uphill from the Monongah Power Plant located in Savage Divide Zone A. Used to be an old mining town is now crushed under boulders. Players will find Nuka Cherry here and other collectibles.

Observatory

The observatory has a vast knowledge regarding the scientific research being conducted before the bombs dropped. Players will have to fight their way through the parking lot to get to the main entrance or they can just sneak around through the lower loading dock entrance to the southeast.

Players will find Nuka Cherry here and a number of other collectibles and items of interest. The Observatory is located in Savage Divide Zone A.

Savage Divide Zone B Nuka Cherry

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center

Seneca Rocks Visitor Center houses a Nuka-Cherry+ and the only collectible in the location. It is located in Savage Divide Zone B, just above the Red Rocket Gas Station.

Seneca Gang Camp

A small camp but full of items of interest and collectibles. Players will find Nuka Cherry here. Seneca Gang Camp is located in Savage Divide Zone B.

Pleasant Valley Cabins

Pleasant Valley Cabins is located in Savage Divide Zone and provides a view of Top of the World, the Ski Resort, and the Station. Players will find Nuka Cherry+ here along with safes that need to be opened and other collectibles.

North Cutthroat Camp

Located in the middle of Highway 63 in Savage Divide Zone B, North Cutthroat Camp has only robotic threats and features collectibles including a Nuka Cherry.

Site Alpha

One of the missile silos or Nuclear missile launch site, Site Alpha is located in Savage Divide Zone B. This is a vast underground bunker full of loot which also includes a Nuka Cherry.

The Whitespring Resort

The Whitespring Resort seems like a large resort and has received Presidents and other high-ranking officials over the years. However, there is also Nuclear Bunker located under the resort explaining why this resort was a favorite to the government.

Players will find Nuka-Cherry++ here along with other collectibles. This resort is located in Savage Divide Zone B.

The Whitespring Bunker

Part of the Whitespring Resort, this resort has three access points. However, you will require an ID card to enter this location. Also, make sure you don’t start any trouble inside the bunker as the robots there will turn hostile.

The Whitespring Bunker is located in Savage Divide Zone B and players will find a Nuka Cherry here along with other collectibles.

Whitespring Station

Located in Savage Divide Zone B, Whitespring Station has a higher standard of workmanship and cleanliness. Players will find a Nuka Cherry here along with a Stash Box just outside.

New Appalachian Central Trainyard

New Appalachian Central Trainyard features a dozen railroad containers and carriages and none of them are on the tracks. Players will find a Nuka Cherry here and other collectibles.

Savage Divide Zone C

West Tek Research Center

West Tek Research Center holds a number of secrets and is located in Savage Divide Zone C. Players will find a Nuka Cherry in West Tek Research Center along with a number of other items of interest.

Solomon’s Pond

Solomon’s Pond is a small cottage and a water tower. Solomon’s Pond features a variety of Workbenches along with collectibles including the Nuka Cherry. Solomon’s Pond is located in Savage Divide Zone C.

R&G Station

Located just south of R&G Processing Services in Savage Divide Zone C, R&G Station can be used as a campsite. Not only that, players will find a Nuka Cherry here along with other collectibles.

Spruce Knob

Spruce Knob is located in Savage Divide Zone C. A relatively small location with not much to offer but a few collectibles including the Nuka Cherry.

Mire Zone A

Freddy Fear’s House of Scares

Located in The Mire Zone A at the edge of the tangled forest, Freddy Fear’s House of Scares is an old Halloween store. Along with a safe, players will also find a Nuka Cherry here.

Thunder Mountain Power Plant

Located in The Mire Zone A, Thunder Mountain Power Plant provides power to the other locations in the region. This is a huge structure with Thunder Mountain Power Plant Yard also being located here. Players will find a Nuka Cherry Here.

Mire Zone B

Harpers Ferry

Harpers Ferry is located in The Mire Zone B and used to be a beautiful historic town. The place is heavily fortified with turrets installed inside. Hack the terminal to disable the turrets. As for the collectibles, players will find Nuka Cherry here.

Camp Venture

Used to be an adventure fort, Camp Venture is located in The Mire Zone B with the shooting range still working as intended. Players will find a Nuka Cherry here along with other items like Overseer’s Cache.

Cranberry Bog Zone A

RobCo Research Center

RobCo was the major supplier of automatons in the Appalachia. At the entrance road, you will find trucks and trailers. Players will find a lot of items that would interest them including the Nuka Cherry. The RobCo Research Center is located in Cranberry Bog Zone A.

Quarry X3

Quarry X3 is a waterlogged quarry with an underwater tunnel entrance. Not much is here to see but there are collectibles for players to collect including the Nuka Cherry. Quarry X3 is located in Cranberry Bog Zone A.

Abandoned Bog Town

Before even the bombs dropped, Abandoned Bog Town was built on an unstable earth. However, it is full of resources including a Thunder Mountain Power Box which can be used if you have activated the power plant.

Players will also find a Nuka-Cherry++ here. Also, the Abandoned Bog Town is located in Cranberry Bog Zone A.

Cranberry Bog Zone B Nuka Cherry Locations

Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance is one of the locations that you will visit during one of the main quests. Now only that, it is heavily fortified and players have to be careful inside.

While it can be dangerous but, the exploration is rewarded with collectibles including the Nuka Cherry. Fort Defiance is located in Cranberry Bog Zone B.

Watoga Civic Center

Watoga Civic Center is located Northwest of the city in Cranberry Bog Zone B. The Civic center is a huge place to explore which will be rewarded with collectibles which also includes Nuka Cherry.

Watoga Municipal Center

Watoga Municipal Center is a large place and is the second-tallest building in town. The interior can be accessed through an elevator in the lobby. A number of collectibles can be acquired from Watoga Municipal Center including the Nuka Cherry. The Watoga Municipal Center itself is located in Cranberry Bog Zone B.

Watoga Shopping Plaza

Like the other major locations in Cranberry Bog Zone B, Watoga Shopping Plaza is a big place with a slew of shops and building to explore and loot. The exploration is rewarded with collectibles including the Nuka Cherry. To be exact, this Plaza is located at the northeastern part of Watoga.

Watoga High School

Before the bombs dropped, Watoga High School used to teach latest in technological learning. Now there is no one there to learn or teach. Exploration is quite easy here as every room has a sign to help you navigate. The Watoga High School is located in Cranberry Bog Zone B.

Firebase Hancock

Firebase Hancock is a small place with Bdefences installed by Brotherhood of Steel. However, these defenses will quickly attack you so you need to neutralize them. However, all of this trouble will be rewarded with collectibles including the Nuka Cherry and is located in Cranberry Bog Zone B.

Survey Camp Alpha

This is a Brotherhood of Steel camp with small defenses. Players will find Nuka Cherry here the place itself is located in Cranberry Bog Zone B.

Glassed Cavern

Glassed Cavern is a quarry with a number of interesting things to find. There are a number of collectibles to be found here including the Nuka Cherry. The Glassed Cavern is located in Cranberry Bog Zone B