Fallout 4 Romance Guide – How To Romance Every Companion, Non-Romanceable Companions

Just like many other open-world role-playing games, Fallout 4 also lets you romance a number of human and non-human characters. However, doing so does not completely depend upon certain dialogue choices or a handful of side-quests. This is where our Fallout 4 Romance Guide comes in.

Fallout 4 Romance

Once you get your romantic interest to like you enough, you will get a bonus perk with the sole exception of Dogmeat whose perks are always unlocked in the Charisma tree.

Understanding Romance

In order to initiate romance, you need to acquire a maximum relationship with your love interest, start a conversation, and choose romance. No harm in trying your luck, but having a high Luck and Charisma helps a ton.

The relationship level in Fallout 4 primarily depends upon your deeds. In order to increase this level, you should travel with them more often and restrain from doing things they do not like. Moreover, even if you are forced to do some nasty things, make sure to send them away before committing them, but do note that they will be able to see you through walls and windows.

With an increased relationship level, you will get small opportunities to flirt with them which does not have any negative consequences, but remember that Luck and Charisma helps a lot in such matters. After reaching the maximum relationship level, you will get a final dialogue option before acquiring the special perk. In order to increase your chances, you should try to save your game before the final dialogue choice.

Once successful, you will not only get the special perk but sleep with your romantic interest will trigger Lover’s Embrace that will grant you with temporary XP bonus. Finally, note that reaching maximum relationship status with a romantic interest will unlock the Loveable achievement/trophy.

Cait

You meet Cait in the Combat Zone and complete her Benign Intervention side-quest. She is a master lockpicker and proves to be valuable resources at the end.

Cait’s special perk is called Trigger Rush that increases Action Points regeneration when you are below 25 HP.

Actions Cait Likes

Drinking Alcohol

Picking Locks

Pick Lock Owned

Stealing

Walking Around Naked

Actions Cait Hates

Killing Non-Hostile

Eating Dead Bodies

Donating Items

Chem Use and Addiction

Curie

Aside from humans, you can also romance this robot named Curie. You meet her at Vault-81 and can complete her Emergent Behavior side-quest.

This robot excels when it comes to completing scientific and medical jobs and is very adept with a Flamethrower. Once reached maximum relationship status with Curie, you acquire Combat Medic that lets you earn 100 HP in a day if you fall under 10 HP.

Actions Curie Likes

Donating Items

Healing Dogmeat

Actions Curie Hates

Stealing and Pickpocketing

Killing Non-Hostile

Chem Addiction

Paladin Dense

You meet Paladin Dense in the Cambridge Police Station and he does not have any associated side-quest. This guy provides excellent backup during combat and is a battlefield expert when it comes to strategizing things.

Know your Enemy is the special perk that you get after reaching maximum relationship level with Paladin. This perk basically lets you deal +20 extra damage to Feral Ghouls, Super Mutants, and synths.

Actions Paladin Likes

Entering Power Armor and Vertibird

Modifying Armor and Weapons

Actions Paladin Hates

Stealing and Pickpocketing

Pick Lock Owned

Murdering Non-hostile NPCs

Eating Dead Bodies

Using Chem

Hancock

Hancock is found in the Goodneighbor and his associated side-quest is called Recruiting Hancock. This ghoul can be your excellent friend or most hostile foe depending on your actions.

Reach the maximum relationship level with Hancock to get your hands on Isodoped that lets you deal critical hits 20% faster at 250 rads or more.

Actions Hancock Likes

Using Chem

Donating Items

Action Hancock Hates

Walking Around Naked

Stealing

Killing Non-Hostile NPCs

MacCready

Mr. MacCready is located near the third rail in the Goodneighbor and has his associated side-quest called Long Road Ahead.

This guy is an excellent sniper and can easily provide cover fire by keeping enemies pinned down. You can place markers for him to provide support. When reached maximum relationship status with MacCready, you get Killshot that increases headshot accuracy in V.A.T.S. by 20 percent.

Actions MacCready Likes

Lockpicking and Stealing

Speech Success

Actions MacCready Hates

Killing Non-Hostile NPCs

Donating Items

Chem Addiction

Piper

You stumble upon Piper in the Diamond City and can complete her associated side-quest called Story of the Century.

She has a pretty decent aim and provides cover fire with a standard pistol. Piper gets you Gift of Gab special perk after you reach maximum relationship level with her that grant you double XP for discovering new locations and speech challenges.

Actions Piper Likes

Donating Items

Healing Dogmeat

Lockpicking

Actions Piper Hates

Stealing

Pick Lock Owned

Killing Non-Hostile NPCs

Eating Dead Bodies

Preston Garvey

Preston Garvey does not have any associated side-quest and can be located in the Museum of Freedom. This guy is a pretty decent shot with a Laser Musket. With ‘United we Stand’ – Preston’s special perk – you gain +20 damage resistance and deal +20 extra damage when confronting 3 or more enemies at the same time.

Actions Preston Likes

Donating Items

Modifying Weapons

Actions Preston Hates

Stealing and Pickpocketing

Pick Locked Owned

Killing Non-Hostile NPCs

Eating Dead Bodies

Chem Addiction

Other Companions

Remember that there are other companions in the game with whom you cannot have a romantic relationship with. However, you are still able to attain their perks if you are nice to them and increase your relationship with them up to a certain extent.

The process for enhancing your relationship with all of these companions does not really differ from the ones with whom you can have a romantic relationship with. These characters have a personality which influences how they behave.

For that reason, you will need to do certain actions while you are with them and avoid the ones that they do not like in order to ensure they have a high opinion of you and you can get the perk.

Dogmeat

Dogmeat is a dog that you can get a little while after you have started the game. It is found at the Red Rocket Gas Station and has no romance option or a quest.

Dogmeat is quite accurate and can be used to soak up the damage of the enemies. He does not have a perk but your Attack Dog perk affects his abilities quite a bit. As for his affinity towards you, you do not need to worry about it at all. Dogmeat already loves you since he is man’s best friend and there is absolutely nothing you can do to make it like you any less.

Deacon

Deacon works as a spy for the railroad faction, making him perfect for sneaking up to enemies and performing other tasks which require him to be stealthy. Deacon is found in the Old North Church. You can bring him out by heading to the basement and spelling railroad with the red arrow towards the end of the basement.

Deacon is good at anything that requires stealth such as disguise or sneaking into places. His perk is Cloak & Dagger that gives you 20% sneak attack damage and 20% stealth duration.

Action Deacon Likes

Donating Items

Avoiding Firefights

Actions Deacon Hates

Using Violence

Chem Addiction

Using Chem Substances

Nick Valentine

Nick Valentine is a detective which can be found in Vault 114. There is no option for a romance but he can be very important to you in your story.

He can be found in the vault during the early stages of the main quest and you need to pick up the Speech Bobblehead behind him in order to have him as your companion later on in the game. He will require you to go to his office in Diamond city and help him with a quest in order for him to become your companion.

Nick is really good with the revolver and is great with hacking and lockpicking. His perk is known as Close to Metal that allows you to have an extra guess along with a half reduction in terminal cooldown when you are hacking.

Actions Nick Likes

Lockpicking

Donating Items

Hacking Terminals

Actions Nick Dislikes

Attacking Civilians

Working for the Railroad

Using Excessive Violence

This is all we have in our Fallout 4 Romance Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!