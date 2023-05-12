Fallout 4 Legendary Items, Weapons, and Armor Farming Guide

There is a pretty decent of method of farming legendary items in Fallout 4 which basically revolves around ‘Quicksave’ and ‘Autosave’.

Fallout 4 Legendary Items, Weapons, and Armor Farming

Before we head in further, let us first understand what difference ‘Quicksave’ and ‘Autosave’ have on acquiring legendary weapon/armor and effects:

Quicksave – If you use a ‘Quicksave’ in order to kill a legendary, you will have a chance of rerolling the legendary item

Autosave – If you use an 'Autosave' in order to kill a legendary, you will have a chance of rerolling the legendary effect

Best Farming Location

In order to start farming some legendaries, you need to head over to the National Guard Training Facility and into the National Guard Recruiting Facility. You need to make sure that you ‘Quicksave’ right before entering the area. In addition to this, as soon as you enter the building, your game will ‘Autosave’.

Once you head inside, you will come across 4 Ghouls. You need to make sure that you are playing on Survival and kill the legendary Ghoul inside the area. If you get your desired item, well and good, but if you didn’t, make sure to reload your ‘Autosave’ or ‘Quicksave’ until you have acquired the item that you need.

Last thing that you need to remember is that it takes about 20 in-game days for the enemies to respawn in the building. Make sure that you do not head in the building or the days counter will reset.

In addition to the National Guard Training Facility, you should also check out the following locations:

Mass Fusion Building

Fallon’s Dept. Store

HalluciGen, Inc.

Super Duper Mart

Sentinel Site – Glowing Sea

Gunner’s Plaza

Capsized Factory – Glowing Sea

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!