Fallout 4 Deals for Steam and Console on Release Week

At the stroke of midnight Tuesday morning, Fallout 4 went live for all major platforms: PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Prior to release, the game came with some attractive cash incentives, but now that it’s released, retailers aren’t shelling out as many offers for the console platforms.

PC gamers on the other hand still can nab a cash discount on Fallout 4 at 20% off.

If you’re interested in grabbing Fallout 4 for the PC, the best bet for the Steam copy of the game would be at Green Man Gaming.

Use 20% off coupon code FALLOU-T20PER-CNTOFF at checkout (look for the “Add voucher” box in the third step) and you’ll receive the Steam code instantly for $48.00 USD. If you’re in other regions, the GMG price will be £32 in the UK and 48€ in the EU. (Australian gamers are not so lucky with an $85 AUD price tag.)

On the console front, your options are a bit more limited given the game has now been released.

Previously the Microsoft Store was offering you a $10 Xbox gift card, Best Buy a $10 bonus to My Best Buy Rewards, and Dell Home a $25 90-day gift card. These are the kinds of offers you might think about for any future releases you’re looking forward to on console.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There are only two offers still worth looking at, and while they’re not as strong as the pre-order incentives on their own merit, they’re worth considering.

Buy Fallout 4 at Best Buy for the Xbox One/PS4 and you’ll get $25 off another game from a select list. With Fallout 4 in cart, the $25 discount would go to Halo 5: Guardians, Forza Motorsport 6, FIFA 16, Madden NFL 16, or Grand Theft Auto V.

Alternatively, Target just added Fallout 4 to its list of “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” games, which in theory makes a 33% discount if you bought with 2 other games each worth $59.99.

A great combo to make at Target would be Fallout 4, Rise of the Tomb Raider (which also came out on Tuesday), and Call of Duty: Black Ops III (the top-selling game right now).