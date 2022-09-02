The importance of the aerodynamics of your car cannot be understated in F1. If you want your car to be able to pierce through the air, easily speeding up past opponents, you need to put a lot of focus on aerodynamics. And to improve the aerodynamics of your car, you must get the best possible Head of Aerodynamics on the team. To help you out with arranging that, this guide will be listing down the 5 best Heads of Aerodynamics in F1 Manager 2022.

F1 Manager 2022 Best Heads of Aerodynamics

As their name suggests, the Head of Aerodynamics on your team has a direct impact on the aerodynamics of their car. Each Head of Aerodynamics in F1 Manager 2022 comes with eight attributes:

Cooling

DRS Delta

High Speed Downforce

Medium Speed Downforce

Low Speed Downforce

Drag Reduction

Airflow Management

Airflow Sensitivity

Picking the best Head of Aerodynamics is very straightforward process in F1 Manager 2022. You simply just need to look for the guy that has the best stats. The better their stats, the better will be the aerodynamics (and performance) of your car.

But one crucial mechanic to keep note of is that all of the Heads of Aerodynamics won’t be available right from the start. To be able to recruit them, you’ll need to get them interested in your team by performing well in your races.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at the 5 best Heads of Aerodynamics in F1 Manager 2022.

Name Team OVR End of Contract Diego Tondi Ferrari 90 31/12/2022 Enrico Balbo Red Bull 87 31/12/2026 Jarrod Murphy Mercedes 83 31/12/2022 Dirk de Beer Alpine 82 31/12/2023 Alessandro Cinelli Alfa Romeo 80 31/12/2023

Diego Tondi

Cooling : 86

: 86 DRS Delta : 87

: 87 High Speed Downforce : 94

: 94 Medium Speed Downforce : 90

: 90 Low Speed Downforce : 90

: 90 Drag Reduction : 88

: 88 Airflow Management : 93

: 93 Airflow Sensitivity: 91

As of right now, Diego Tondi is the greatest Head of Aerodynamics in the world of F1. Despite only being Ferrari’s Head of Aerodynamics for ~2 years, Diego Tondi has cemented his name in the industry as a brilliant visionary.

This is reflected by his stats in F1 Manager 22 as he has the highest OVR out of all of the Head of Aerodynamics in the game.

Enrico Balbo

Cooling : 86

: 86 DRS Delta : 92

: 92 High Speed Downforce : 85

: 85 Medium Speed Downforce : 87

: 87 Low Speed Downforce : 88

: 88 Drag Reduction : 90

: 90 Airflow Management : 83

: 83 Airflow Sensitivity: 88

Enrico Balbo comes in at a close second. Being the Head of Aerodynamics for last year’s winning team, Redbull, Enrico has proved himself to be an incredible engineer. The 5 years of experience he’s gained while working with Redbull has made him an amazing Head of Aerodynamics.

He has the second-best OVR rating in the game, only behind Diego Tondi. Their rating is practically the same, so don’t overlook Enrico!

Jarrod Murphy

Cooling : 78

: 78 DRS Delta : 79

: 79 High Speed Downforce : 78

: 78 Medium Speed Downforce : 81

: 81 Low Speed Downforce : 89

: 89 Drag Reduction : 86

: 86 Airflow Management : 86

: 86 Airflow Sensitivity: 85

Coming in at #3, we have Jarrod Murphy, who has been working as the Head of Aerodynamics for Mercedes for 9 whole years.

During this time period, Mercedes has won 7 F1 championships, so nothing more really needs to be said about Jarrod Murphy. With an OVR of 83, Jarrod is a great option to consider when choosing a Head of Aerodynamics.

Dirk de Beer

Cooling : 84

: 84 DRS Delta : 87

: 87 High Speed Downforce : 84

: 84 Medium Speed Downforce : 78

: 78 Low Speed Downforce : 81

: 81 Drag Reduction : 80

: 80 Airflow Management : 85

: 85 Airflow Sensitivity: 79

At the penultimate spot, we have Dirk de Beer who is currently serving as the Head of Aerodynamics for Alpine (formerly known as Renault). Despite not having many titles to their name, Alpine has always been one of the top teams in F1.

And with Dirk de Beer’s supervision, they have continuously gotten better over the past few years. This is why Dirk de Beer is the fourth highest rated Head of Aerodynamics in F1 Manager 22, with an OVR of 82. He is easily one of the best options to consider for your team’s Head of Aerodynamics spot.

Alessandro Cinelli

Cooling : 84

: 84 DRS Delta : 87

: 87 High Speed Downforce : 84

: 84 Medium Speed Downforce : 78

: 78 Low Speed Downforce : 81

: 81 Drag Reduction : 80

: 80 Airflow Management : 85

: 85 Airflow Sensitivity: 79

Alessandro Cinelli became the Head of Aerodynamics for Alfa Romeo in 2019 after serving as the HoA for Scuderia Ferrari for 17 whole years. Out of all of the people on this list, Alessandro has the most experience doing this job.

So despite Alfa Romeo not winning an F1 championship in a while, Alessandro Cinelli is still considered one of the best Head of Aerodynamics, with an OVR of 80 in F1 Manager 22.