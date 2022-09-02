F1 Manager 2022 Setups: Tips to Create Best Car Setup

Having one of the best drivers like Hamilton on your team in F1 Manager 2022 doesn’t mean you will be able to win races easily. Your car that you will be racing needs to be adjusted according to the track you will racing at and also according to the driver’s preferences. This guide will give help you in getting the best car setup for every track in F1 Manager 2022.

Tips for Best Car Setups in F1 Manager 2022

For the track you’ll be racing at you are limited to three practice sessions. You can check out our practice sessions guide for more information.

After every practice session, you will try to balance out the five main performance aspects of the car according to the driver’s preferences. This will increase his performance and give you additional bonuses.

The Five Bias

There total of 5 biases that will affect the other five aspects of a car in F1 Manager 22 according to your driver’s preferences

Front Wing Angle – Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction, Straights

– Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction, Straights Rear Wing Angle – Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction, Straights

– Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction, Straights Anti-Roll Distribution – Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction

– Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction Tyre Camber – Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction

– Affects Oversteer, Braking Stability, Cornering, Traction Toe-Out – Affects Braking Stability, Cornering

Depending on the circuit, if the track has multiple straights then your primary focus will be on the front and rear wings. Straight sections of a track are probably the only point you will gain on others if you are left behind.

Tyre camber primarily affects your braking stability and cornering which is essential to maintain speed.

Driver’s Setup Confidence

When starting out on a track in F1 Manager 22, you will notice that your driver will be taking the experience of the track they will be racing at. When your driver has done enough laps, he will stop gaining experience. At this time the feedback indicator on the top right of your driver will turn blue.

You will then get a radio message of the driver having a chat with the Race Engineer. The duration will lessen depending on the quality of the race engineer you have. So make sure to hire a good Race Engineer to increase the experience gained.

You will have to call them for a pit stop and again change the car’s setup according to the optimal setup range. The optimal range will be marked with blue bars.

Maintaining within those bars will be the setting your drivers prefer. The bar will shorten as your drivers will gain experience over time on a track. You will have to micro-manage the experience gained.

As previously said, drivers have a total of 15 points of setup confidence that provide additional bonuses. 3 of the points are for track acclimatization which can simply be done by doing laps on a track.

Three of the points come from the car parts knowledge, the parts that are being used, and how comfortable they are with them. The rest of the 9 points are from the setup confidence. This allows you to tweak the car how the drivers want or like.

The bonus points for setup confidence will increase your control, accuracy, cornering, braking, and reactions which will increase the speed of your driver’s car and reduce the lap time.