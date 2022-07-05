F1 22 Japan Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

Our favorite annual video game is back this year as well! Codemasters and EA Sports have released the 2022 version of the F1 Racing Video Game, and it’s more challenging and exciting than ever. In this guide, we’ll look into the F1 22 Suzuka circuit in Japan and how players can modify their car setup for its Dry and Wet conditions. So without further ado, let’s race!

Japan Setup

Suzuka race track is known to be one of the hardest and most challenging tracks in the F1 game series and in real life too! It may appear easy; however, if you’ve ever played on this track before, you may be familiar with its deadly corners.

These medium-speed corners and one really slow corner might sweep you off the track if not considered before starting the race. Moreover, getting on this track requires at least a couple of days of practice, as figuring it out can be difficult.

To tackle this track, you need to make sure you’re on the road all the time, and if you ever happen to get out of shape, you will severely be facing compromise on your lap time. Players need to have high downforce for the first sector, whereas you can bring it to low downforce for the last sector.

Having a high differential setup can help players immensely while dealing with the curves and corners of the Suzuka track in F1 22. Moreover, your suspension setup should be at a middle point as it’s ideal for the Suzuka Circuit to avoid rolling on the ground or ruining the tires.

As far as the tires are concerned, we recommend keeping them in the middle ground, too, as it will play out the most balanced setting for an arena that will be affecting them by the constant sweeping.

Aside from the curves, the Suzuka Japan track in F1 22 also gets lengthier towards the end of it, incorporating the challenge of overtaking other opponents and making it on time towards the end of the racing line. For this, you must ensure you have a correct and balanced setup. Below is our recommendation for the best F1 22 Japan Dry and Wet setup.



Dry Setup

The following will be your settings for the F1 22 Suzuka Dry Setup.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 27

Rear Wing Aero: 38

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 60%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50 degrees

Rear Camber: -2.00 degrees

Front Toe: 0.05 degrees

Rear Toe: 0.20 degrees

Suspension

Front Suspension: 7

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 6

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi



Wet Setup

The following will be your settings for the Suzuka track in F1 22 during wet weather conditions.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 50

Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 70%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50 degrees

Rear Camber: -2.00 degrees

Front Toe: 0.05 degrees

Rear Toe: 0.20 degrees

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi