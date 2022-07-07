F1 22 FPS Drops – How to Fix Freezing

We all know what the biggest enemy of a gamer and we can all agree that it’s lag. Lag, stuttering, freezing, fps drop, and crashing makes the whole experience a waste of time. The same FPS drops and freezing issues can also be faced while playing F1 22 and in this guide, we will tell you about all of the things you can do to help avoid this experience.

F1 22 FPS Drops

F1 22 is the newest addition to the formula racing games by Electronic Art and even though this is one of the most enjoyable experiences, in the newest update the players have been complaining about freezes and lags.

There can be several different reasons for this so that is why we will try and do multiple fixes in hope that one of them will fix your problem.

Meeting Minimum Requirements

F1 22 is on the heavier side and is a graphic-intensive game requiring lots of computing power so it’s of absolute importance that in order to have an enjoyable experience, you should meet at least the minimum game requirements. Having hardware below the minimum requirements can cause lag as well.

Use Launch Options

One of the solutions is that you can launch the game in Fullscreen mode. If you own the game on steam, you can do so by going into the properties of the game by right-clicking on it, and then you can change the launch options from the general tab to full screen.

Update Your Graphics Driver

If you are still facing the issue you will need to check if you are running the latest version of your driver. Depending upon the GPU you are using the method of updating may vary.

Run the Game as Administrator

Another possible fix to your solution is by running your game as an administrator as this can also solve a lot of problems sometimes.

Set the Game as High Priority

You can set the game as high priority from within your task manager to allow the maximum number of resources for it. You can do that by going into task manager and then going to the processes tab. From there right click on F1 22 and set priority to high.

Disable Fullscreen Optimization

Sometimes the window’s default Fullscreen Optimization can also cause lag and stutter so you can try and disable it. To disable full-screen optimization.

Locate the F1 22.exe file in the game directory and then right-click on the game.

Select Properties and then go to the compatibility tab and in there you can disable Fullscreen Optimization.

Update Game

EA has taken notice of the freezing and lag issue that is annoying the gamers and have also released several updates. Make sure your game is updated to the latest version.